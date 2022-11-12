Family of 16-year-old boy shot, killed while riding bike seeks justice

Another teen’s life was taken too soon in the city of Memphis.

The mother of 16-year-old Damarri Blunt said she never expected a bike ride to the store would lead to the tragic murder of her son.

“They didn’t have to take his life,” said Demetria Blunt, the mother. “Someone pulled up and just started shooting. Damarri got shot in the chest.”

According to the Memphis Police Department, Damarri was riding his bike down Mississippi Boulevard about 4:50 p.m. Nov. 1. The 16-year-old’s mom told FOX13 that he was riding to the store for his sister when he was shot multiple times.

The report said that armed suspects fired multiple rounds that struck the victim.

“He didn’t deserve that,” said Damarri’s twin sister Damayi Blunt.

As Damayi reflected on her loss, she recalled memories she shared with her twin. “He’s not walking through the door no more; we’re not arguing no more. That was our last birthday together.” The two shared a birthday on Sept. 5.

Damarri was described as a family person who loved music. He had plans to become a music producer. Following his untimely demise, Damarri left behind two loving parents and four siblings.

“They don’t think about when it’s other people. Then as soon as it’s their people, they’re hurt,” said sister Deonna Blunt. “I feel like when it comes to somebody else, they don’t care.”

The once family of seven said this loss has been very difficult to digest.

“I haven’t been able to rest. I’ve tried to rest, but I can’t rest,” said Damarri’s mom Demetria, who’s now seeking justice for her son.

The family is asking anyone who knows anything about the deadly shooting to come forward.

A GoFundMe account was created to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, there could be a cash reward of up to $2,000.

