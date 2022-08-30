The family of a 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Orange County is still seeking justice.

Watch: Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman

The family of Raniyah Gandy gathered to address the media for the first time on Tuesday to ask the community for help in finding whoever murdered her.

Gandy was found shot inside of a car on June 1 at an apartment complex on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road.

Photos: Family of 19-year-old woman slain in Orange County search for her killer

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Watch: Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice

A Crimeline reward was increased from $5,000 to $10,000 early this month for anyone who can help law enforcement make an arrest in Gandy’s death.

Gandy’s family held a news conference at 11 a.m. with their attorney Greg Francis.

Read: Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Watch more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.