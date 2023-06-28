Family of 2-year-old killed in Virginia Beach hit-and-run in sues driver for $2.5 million

The family of a 2-year-old boy who was run over by a pickup truck in March and later died sued the driver for wrongful death, arguing that he should not have been behind the wheel because he had just undergone a lengthy dialysis treatment which impaired his driving ability.

The estate of Isaiah Schumann is seeking $2.5 million in damages. On the evening of March 10, Paul Schumann, Isaiah’s father and a chaplain with the U.S. Navy, was pushing his son in a stroller with his 9-year-old son in tow. After getting the walk sign, they crossed the road in a crosswalk on Southall Drive at the intersection with First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. Before they could reach the other side, 77-year-old Raul Santiago allegedly drove his pickup truck through the crosswalk as he made a right turn onto First Colonial, prompting Schumann to quickly pull the stroller back to avoid the truck, according to the lawsuit.

The sudden reaction caused Isaiah to fall out of the stroller, and he was then run over by Santiago’s truck, the lawsuit says.

Santiago then struck a concrete median and allegedly fled the scene. He was charged with one felony count of hit-and-run and a traffic violation for failing to yield to pedestrians.

Isaiah was severely injured and died in the hospital the next day. Multiple witnesses of the incident say Santiago did not brake before entering the crosswalk, according to the attorney representing the child’s estate, Carlton Bennett.

Bennett said in an interview that the right-turn only lane Santiago was driving in had a solid green light at the time, but Santiago was legally required to yield to pedestrians.

The lawsuit accuses Santiago of negligence, arguing he should not have been driving at the time because he had just left a doctor’s office after undergoing several hours of dialysis treatment which “left him weak and disoriented,” and that he was aware he should not have been doing so.

The family is seeking damages for wrongful death due to the expenses incurred as a result of the child’s death and because they’ve “suffered sorrow, severe mental anguish, solace, loss of society, companionship and comfort of (the child).”

A memorial has been set up for the child at the site of the incident, according to Bennett.

Santiago, who is out of jail on bond, has not yet been served with the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Bennett, and therefore has not retained a lawyer to represent him in civil court. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

