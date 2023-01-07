Family of 20-year-old college student who was shot, killed by Cambridge Police issued statement

The family of slain 20-year-old Sayed Faisal, who was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer earlier this week, has released a statement.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the police were called to a Cambridgeport neighborhood when Faisal, a college student, was seen injuring himself with a long ‘machete type’ knife. Faisal initially fled when the police arrived, leading them on a long foot chase.

When Faisal returned to the scene he was reportedly still carrying the knife and moving toward the officers. The police reportedly tried to subdue Faisal with a “less lethal” form of ammunition but he continued to advance toward them. That is when the second officer used his department weapon to shoot at Faisal.

Faisal was immediately rendered medical aid by police until transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Faisal’s parents, Sayed Mujibullah and Mosammat Shaheda released a statement on Friday evening:

“Our only son, Sayed Arif Faisal, who we lovingly called Prince, is no longer with us nor in this world. We are completely devastated and in disbelief that our son is gone. Prince was the most wonderful, loving, caring, generous, supportive, and deeply family-oriented person. He loved to travel, create art, and play sports with his friends. He expressed his feelings through gifts; he never forgot special occasions and always made sure that those around him felt appreciated.”

“He loved his friends and had deep relationships with them, his family members, his cousins, and community members. He treated everyone with love, respect, and loyalty. Prince was a normal law-abiding citizen who had no record of any kind with law enforcement. He was never violent towards anyone. We want to know what happened and how this tragic event unfolded. We will cooperate with law enforcement and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office as they investigate to have an understanding of this devastating event.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave. The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Any member of the public with any information or video of this incident should contact the Cambridge Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

