Family of 20-year-old woman frustrated with lack of arrests after her 2021 shooting death

PORT ST. LUCIE — Gabriella "Gabi" Hanley was described as a "great mother," someone who looked after others and was trying to better herself for her young daughter, family members said.

“She was an amazing person. If you were sick, she would be the first person to call, check on you every day,” Hanley’s cousin, Krystle Benitez, said in a recent interview. “Just to make sure you're OK.”

Hanley, 20, died early Oct. 6, 2021, shortly after being shot the night before along with her then 21-year-old boyfriend in a vehicle on Southeast Green River Parkway east of U.S. 1. The man’s injuries were not fatal.

Port St. Lucie Police went to the area after a report late Oct. 5 of possible gunfire. Officers found a black vehicle pulled off the road facing south on Southeast Green River Parkway between Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard and Southeast Charleston Drive.

“We believe the vehicle at some point was followed by the suspects and gunfire was opened on the vehicle which resulted in the injuries and ultimately the death of the female victim,” then Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro said at the time.

Less than two weeks after the shooting, police reported identifying three “persons of interest” in the case, one of whom was a juvenile.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting, police said.

Hanley’s mother, Nicole Vigilante, 49, said her daughter was born in New Jersey, though came to Florida in 2004 when she was 3 years old. Hanley, an only child, attended Jensen Beach High School, and was working after high school.

“She always looked after others,” Vigilante said. “She always put everybody first — then herself.”

Hanley was involved in cheerleading while growing up and enjoyed hanging out with friends and was a social person, Vigilante said.

Benitez, 38, expressed disappointment with the investigation, and how the case is proceeding. She noted the lack of an arrest.

“That's our frustration with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the detectives, the state attorney's office,” she said. “We feel like we've been lied to so many times, and so many false promises about getting justice for Gabriella.”

Police stated investigators continue working on the Hanley homicide case, noting it is an active investigation.

Assistant State Attorney Brian Workman could not comment.

“It is still an active investigation, and because of that, I can’t really answer questions about it,” Workman said.

Hanley’s daughter, Jayana, was 14 months old at the time of the shooting. She is being cared for by family members.

“Until my last breath, I will keep on fighting for justice for her,” Benitez said. “I want her daughter to know that the people responsible for her mother not being here with her are behind bars.”

A “Justice for Gabi” petition on Change.org was started Sept. 7.

“We call upon local authorities, including law enforcement agencies and judicial bodies, to reexamine all aspects of this case without prejudice or favoritism towards any party involved,” the petition states.

Benitez said Hanley wasn’t involved in gangs or related activities.

“She worked, she was going to school. She was trying to better her life for her daughter,” Benitez said. “She was a mom, and a daughter. She's all my aunt had left.”

Those with information about the Hanley homicide are asked to call detectives at 772-871-5001.

