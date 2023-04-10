Family Of 22-Year-Old Woman Killed By Police Say She Was Having A Mental Health Crisis, And Authorities Knew

The family of 22-year-old Jada Johnson, who police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, shot and killed last year, has filed a federal lawsuit against two officers and the city.

Attorneys Harry Daniels and Carnell Johnson filed the complaint on behalf of Johnson’s grandparents, Richard and Maria Iwanski.

The couple claims two police officers, Sgt. Timothy Rugg and Officer Zacharius Borom, violated the young woman’s civil rights when they fatally shot her in front of them and Johnson’s daughter, Atlanta Black Star reported.

The grieving grandmother told WTVD Johnson knew something was going to happen to her, and she worried about her daughter being taken care of after she was gone.

“‘I know I’m not going to be here much longer,’ and she said, ‘Promise me you’re going to take care of my baby,'” Iwanski recalled.

Atlanta Black Star obtained the 36-page complaint, stating Johnson had a mental health crisis at her home on July 1, 2022.

Attorneys claim law enforcement knew the 22-year-old and were aware of her mental health issues from past visits to the residence.

They also knew about Johnson’s history of domestic abuse from her ex-boyfriend, Devante Shamar Britton-Watson. However, the legal team says Rugg and Borom seemingly ignored the woman’s hysteria and mental illness. When officers arrived at the home, they initially had planned to arrest her for excessively making 911 calls, fearing Watson was stalking her.

Johnson said she feared her ex-boyfriend would assault her again and pleaded for the police to take her to the hospital. But, according to the suit, the officers could not take the young woman to the hospital because no ambulances were available.

Shortly after, Johnson pulled out a gun and placed the weapon to her head. Then, as Rugg and Borom drew their guns, the 22-year-old started “making statements about her death. She told the police to kill her and leave her family alone,” the suit reads.

After negotiating with the woman to put the gun down, Rugg allegedly attacked Johnson and threw her to the ground. Moments later, Borom fired 17 rounds into the young woman, killing her. An autopsy report stated Johnson was shot in the head twice, once in the right forearm, three times in the shoulder area and 11 times in the torso, according to the suit, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

The attorneys and Johnson’s family claim the two officers used excessive force against the young woman, leading to the wrongful death suit. Attorney Xavier T. De Janon also said the officers had “multiple opportunities” to de-escalate the situation since they were aware of her mental health issues.

“The officers had multiple opportunities to de-escalate a mental health crisis. The officers of Fayetteville Police Department actually knew Jada already earlier that week. And instead of de-escalating a person clearly facing a mental health crisis, she was not a threat to anyone but herself,” De Janon told WTVD.

“There was no struggle. She didn’t fight back. She didn’t do anything. She just laid there, and they killed her and murdered her in front of me,” Rick said of his granddaughter.

According to Atlanta Black Star, a portion of the shooting was captured on the family’s Ring camera at the residence. Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons ruled the family and attorneys could review the footage but were not permitted to speak about it.

“Jada Johnson was afraid for her life,” said Johnson. “It turns out, she had good reason to be afraid. It just wasn’t from the abusive ex-boyfriend she believed was outside. It was from the police that were sworn to protect her.”