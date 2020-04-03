The family of a 34-year-old father in a 2-week coma with COVID-19 says a 'bureaucratic glitch' has kept him from accessing potentially life-saving treatment

Courtesy of the Goldsmith family

Michael Goldsmith, a 34-year-old husband, dad, and IT professional in New Jersey, has been on a respirator and in a medically induced coma from COVID-19 for two weeks.

His doctors first said he'd be able to try remdesivir, a drug the World Health Organization has called the "most promising" treatment for the disease, under a compassionate-use program.

But the pharmaceutical company that makes remdesivir, Gilead, pulled back that program right before Goldsmith was sick enough to qualify.

Doctors thought they could get him on the drug through a clinical trial, but ultimately Gilead denied him the drug that way too, in what his family described as a "bureaucratic glitch."

The family continues to advocate, and pray, for Gilead to give Goldsmith — and other patients in his shoes — what could be his only chance to recover.

Every Friday afternoon, without fail, Michael Goldsmith calls his grandmother-in-law just to check in.

But this Friday will be the third in a row that the 34-year-old IT professional, husband, and father of two in Bergenfield, New Jersey, doesn't ring.

He's been in a medically induced coma and on a respirator since March 20 because of COVID-19, which had left the "big, powerful, strong" man so winded that he could barely speak when he was on the phone with his father-in-law, Dr. Jack Stroh, a cardiologist.

"He told me just walking to the bathroom he was short of breath," Stroh told Business Insider.

Now, not only is Goldsmith unable to speak to his family, but the family's best hope for his recovery, an experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir, has been dangled and retracted from their reach because of what they see as bureaucratic red tape and a lack of compassion from the drug company that makes it, Gilead.

Business Insider talked with Stroh about the family's journey so far and their ongoing battle against Gilead. If Goldsmith could talk, Stroh said, he would encourage just that.

"He would say, 'Keep fighting,' which we are; we're not resting," Stroh said. "And he would also show concern for all the other people that are in the same boat. We didn't start the fight to try to get medication for one person — we started that fight to try to right the wrong."

Goldsmith's sickness progressed a day too slowly to get remdesivir under compassionate use

After Goldsmith came down with a fever and dizziness on March 11, Stroh advised him to go to his nearest hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center.

He stayed for several days to get treatment for dehydration, and clinicians tested him for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, just in case. By March 16, his test had come back positive.

"He got sent down to the basement for quarantine," said Stroh, who thinks Goldsmith may have picked up the virus at a social gathering after prayer.

That breathless phone call came two days later, March 18, and Goldsmith's wife, Elana, took him back to the hospital. He was treated with several therapies, including the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics.

By March 19, Goldsmith had pneumonia. Doctors put him on a respirator on the morning of March 20, a Friday.

"I spoke to Michael just a few minutes before they put him on the machine," Stroh said. The family felt "horrible," he added, "but we were hopeful because his physicians were telling us there should be no problem applying for this life-saving medication or that he would get it."

WHO has called remdesivir the 'most promising' candidate therapy

That life-saving medication was remdesivir, a drug the World Health Organization has called "the most promising" COVID-19 treatment.

The antiviral was found to be safe — though not entirely effective — for people with Ebola, and research in test tubes and monkeys has suggested it might help fight COVID-19. The first known person with COVID-19 in the US also began to improve the day after receiving remdesivir.

But the drug has not yet proved safe and effective against COVID-19 in clinical trials, so the only way to access it is by enrolling in such a trial (some are led by Gilead) or through a "compassionate use" program, which loosens restrictions on drug access when other treatment options aren't available.

At Hackensack, a study center for the medication, plenty of patients were already on the drug under compassionate use, Stroh said. Goldsmith's doctors had even prepared the application before putting him on the respirator to waste no time.

Little did they know that at the same time, over at Gilead, the compassionate-use program was being revoked.