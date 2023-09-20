Family of 4 fatally shot in Chicago-area home was likely targeted, Romeoville police say

The Chicago-area family of four fatally shot along with their three dogs was not killed in a random attack, police said Tuesday.

Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two boys, ages 7 and 9, died in what appears to be a targeted attack, Romeoville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Burne said in a video statement.

"This incident is the police department’s top priority. All officers and professional staff have been working tirelessly on this case," Burne said. "Our detectives and crime-scene investigators have spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of physical evidence."

Police officers investigate the scene in Romeoville, Ill., on Sept. 18, 2023. (NBC Chicago)

The Will County Major Crime Task Force, Burne said, has joined the investigation to gather evidence and collect video.

Investigators continue to seek information from the public, including doorbell video, Burne said.

Police said they have ruled out murder-suicide.

“We don’t believe the offender is among the victims right now,” Burne said Monday.

Detectives believe the shootings took place between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, Burne said.

Mayor John Noak said the incident has shaken Romeoville, a town of about 40,000 that's 35 miles southwest of Chicago.

“It is always heartbreaking whenever there is a loss of life, but when there are children involved it’s much more painful,” he said.

The family was discovered dead inside their home Sunday night after a relative asked police for a “well-being check” because one of the victims did not show up for work, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com