Family of 4 hospitalized on Thanksgiving after car veers off I-580

(BCN) — A family of four suffered only minor injuries early Thanksgiving morning when their SUV veered off the freeway in Livermore and landed in a creek, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported about 3:20 a.m. along Interstate Highway 580 east of Isabel Avenue, where the family’s Toyota Highlander was spotted about 30 feet down an embankment partially submerged in water, Hahn said.

A family of four was rescued after their Toyota Highlander went off I-580 in Livermore and landed in a creek on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (California Highway Patrol via Bay City News)

The family, two adults and two children from Pleasanton, were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn.

Construction crew has $5K worth of stolen tools returned after Pleasanton police bust

Authorities believe driver fatigue caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to have factored in the crash.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.