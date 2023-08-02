Family of 4-year-old hit, killed by stolen Kia wants accountability from manufacturer

Attorney Sam Shamansky, center, represents the family of Yonis Kabiro Said during a Wednesday arraignment for Tyrell Shute in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Prosecutors accuse Shute, 24, of Mansfield, of killing Said in a hit-skip in a stolen Kia. Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Michael Shaw, right, said Shute did not stop after hitting the child but did briefly come back to look for his cellphone.

The family of a 4-year-old who police say was killed in a hit-skip by a driver in a stolen Kia earlier this month on the West Side intends to hold the maker of Kias legally accountable, their attorney said.

Prominent local defense attorney Sam Shamansky represented the family at the arraignment for Tyrell Shute, 24, of Mansfield, on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Shute faces a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the child's death.

"This young mother was standing right beside (her son, Yonis Kabiro Said) when he was run over and left for dead," Shamansky said in court.

Common Pleas Magistrate Ed Skeens set Shute's bond on Wednesday at $1 million.

Standing with the boy's father after the hearing, Shamansky told The Dispatch that the mother was pregnant at the time and they are grieving the loss of Yonis.

Shamansky also said the family intends to go after Hyundai Motor Group in court, criminally or civilly, for its negligence in manufacturing certain models of Hyundais and Kias that are so easy to steal. Hyundai Motor is Kia Motors' parent company.

"This is just a gross situation fueled by their greed and total disregard for the safety of the motoring public and innocent citizens, as evidenced by the loss of this 4-year-old," Shamansky said. "We're just fed up."

Shamansky said there are hundreds of cars stolen in Columbus every month, particularly Kias and Hyundais.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein's office filed a lawsuit in February against Kia and Hyundai for the costs the Columbus Division of Police accrued to deal with the thefts.

Shute appeared Wednesday via teleconference from the county jail.

Prosecutors accuse him of jumping the curb on the evening of July 22 and driving between buildings in a grassy area at the Southpark Apartments on the West Side.

Yonis Kabiro Said was playing with his mother on the grass when the Kia Soul hit him at 40 mph, according to police.

Shute's charges include aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with officers' orders and receiving stolen property for the car theft.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Michael Shaw said during Wednesday's hearing that Shute did not stop after hitting the child but did briefly come back to look for his cellphone.

When Shute was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court last week, he yelled during the hearing, "It wasn't my fault."

If Shute is convicted of all charges, he could face more than 15 years in prison.

