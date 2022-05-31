My family of 4 spent $2,570 on a 3-night Disney Cruise. Here are 4 things that were worth it and 2 that weren't.

We went on a Disney Cruise for three nights. Jill Robbins

My family spent $2,570 on a three-night Disney Cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

The included amenities and food and the trip to Disney's private island were worth the money.

We paid extra for spa treatments and a champagne tasting, which I wouldn't spring for again.

My husband and I took our two kids on a three-night Disney Cruise for $2,570.

Although we think we got what we paid for, some things were more worth it than others.

I'm glad we went with the lowest-priced stateroom because we had enough space

We stayed in a stateroom that didn't have a view of the water. Jill Robbins

On past cruises, my family of four has always splurged on a stateroom with a balcony or veranda, but this time, we decided to go cheaper with a room located farther inside the ship.

The room had a queen bed and a couch that our stateroom attendant turned into bunk beds each night. It wasn't roomy, but considering how little time we spent inside, there was enough space.

The bunk beds could be tucked away when they weren't in use. Jill Robbins

I thought I'd miss having an ocean view, but I was happy and comfortable.

Considering all the amenities that were included with the price of the room, it was a solid value.

Pretty much all of our food and drinks were included, which was a great value

The food on the cruise was delicious. Jill Robbins

The cost of our cruise included food — meals at the three dining rooms and access to Cabanas buffet, quick-service food on deck, and unlimited soft-serve ice cream and soft drinks.

Most of the room-service menu was also included.

There were so many activities and entertainment options to choose from

The Oceaneer Kids Club on the Disney Magic. Jill Robbins

Our cruise provided plenty of entertainment, including Broadway-caliber shows and Marvel movies. We were on the cruise when "Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" came out, and we got to watch it on board.

There was also trivia, crafts, live music, a silent disco, and youth clubs.

My kids are 11 and 12 and spent most of the cruise in Edge (the tween club) drinking smoothies, playing games, and dancing.

The trip to Castaway Cay made the base rate even more worth it

Disney has its own island for cruise passengers. Jill Robbins

Disney Cruises departing from Miami or Port Canaveral usually stop at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas.

Story continues

Most things at Castaway Cay are included in the cost of the cruise, including beach towels, chairs and umbrellas, youth clubs, buffet lunch, soft-serve ice cream, and soft drinks. You can also sign up for a 5K that comes with a finisher's medal.

You can fill your day with the free activities on Castaway Cay. Jill Robbins

The beaches are pristine, with plenty of space to snorkel and swim. There's even an adults-only beach, Serenity Bay, that totally lives up to its name.

Although they're not included, you can purchase alcohol, specialty beverages, equipment rentals (bikes, snorkeling gear, floats, etc.), excursions, and souvenirs.

Our lovely couples massage was lovely, but it cost almost $600, so I wouldn't do it again

We had plenty of time to relax and enjoy the hot tub before and after the massage. Jill Robbins

Since we went with a cheaper room, my husband and I splurged on a couples massage.

It was 150 minutes for nearly $300 a person and took place in a room attached to an enclosed balcony with a shower, double lounger, and hot tub.

We enjoyed a foot massage and relaxation time before our treatment and more relaxation, tea, and fruit afterward. The experience was fantastic, but I doubt I'd pay the hefty price again.

Our massage was also booked on a port day, with only a Carnival Cruise ship to gaze out at, so I'd recommend picking a sea day with a better view.

I didn't get much out of the champagne tasting we paid extra for

The wine-tasting experience wasn't worth the extra cost. Jill Robbins

Our second extra was a sommelier-led champagne-tasting seminar.

It lasted about 45-minutes and included six tasting portions of champagne for $50 a person.

We had an enjoyable time but found it heavy on talking and light on the pours. I'd rather just order a glass of bubbly in one of the ship's lounges.

Read the original article on Insider