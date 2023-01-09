My family of 4 spent nearly $200 at Disney World's all-you-can-eat restaurant with a beer-garden theme, and it was worth it

Biergarten is located in the German Pavilion at Epcot. Kari Becker

Located in Epcot's World Showcase, Biergarten offers all-you-can-eat fare for lunch and dinner.

My family of four went for a German-inspired lunch that costs $49 for adults and $27 for kids.

The atmosphere made it feel like a small German town during Oktoberfest, and there was a live show.

Biergarten is a family-friendly, buffet-style restaurant in Epcot.

Biergarten is located in the German Pavilion of the World Showcase. Kari Becker

As a travel planner at Marvelous Mouse Travels, I'm frequently asked about the best places to eat in Epcot.

This is a difficult question — the park has so many amazing restaurants — but Biergarten is a sure bet for great food and a good time.

Situated at the back of the German Pavilion in the World Showcase, the restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat buffet for lunch and dinner for $49 an adult and $27 a child (ages 3 to 9).

The ambiance makes you feel like you're in the courtyard of a small German town where every day is Oktoberfest.

We arrived for our lunch and were quickly seated.

The interior of Biergarten is highly decorated. Kari Becker

My family was lucky to get a table down in front, close to the entertainment.

Our server soon came by to get our drink orders. Sodas, coffee, tea, and milk are included in the price of the buffet.

For those wanting the full Oktoberfest experience, you can order a German wine or beer flight for an extra charge.

Once our drinks were ordered, we were free to fill our plates at the buffet.

I started the meal with the salad bar.

There were greens and creamy salad options. Kari Becker

After a few days in the parks, it was great to have the option of a good salad course.

Offerings change based on the season. When we went, there were greens, macaroni salad, three-bean salad, tomato salad, and a German potato salad.

I liked the macaroni and potato salads the best. There were also meats, cheeses, and rolls.

The beer-cheese soup was amazing.

I highly recommend the beer-cheese soup. Kari Becker

I'm also a sucker for beer-cheese soup and was delighted to taste this version. It was rich, creamy, and full of flavor.

Dipping a pretzel roll in that soup was my favorite part of the day.

As we sat down for our first course, the band delighted us with the sounds of Germany.

There's live entertainment at Biergarten. Kari Becker

The four-piece band played traditional German music while we ate.

The music was full and lively, and the band engaged the audience in toasts. They also invited children to dance on the floor in front of the stage.

The live entertainment is one of my favorite aspects of this unique dining option. It makes it feel like a dinner show.

For the main course, I filled my plate with meats, vegetables, and other German delights.

I'm a big fan of German cuisine. Kari Becker

I am, admittedly, a German-food junkie — I request it every year on my birthday.

If you're not a fan, it would be important to check out the menu before dining here.

The buffet offers an array of foods inspired by traditional German dishes.

There were so many great options at the buffet.

There are lots of traditional German dishes at the restaurant. Kari Becker

The meatballs were delicious and everyone at my table commented on how good they were, even my picky eater.

Other favorites included salmon, roasted chicken, sauerkraut, sausages, spaetzle (egg noodles), and red cabbage.

The sauerbraten (marinated roast) was also absolutely divine, so tender and delicious. Everyone at our table raved about it.

Much to my dismay, however, the potato pancakes were dry and not a favorite.

Even though I was stuffed, I had to try the desserts.

There were a few dessert options, but most of them were just OK. Kari Becker

I sampled all of the dessert options present, in the name of research.

The brownie was standard and a favorite with my children. I thought the Black Forest cake roll and crumble slice were both mediocre, I wouldn't really recommend them.

Just go for the strudel, you won't be disappointed.

The strudel was the best dessert at Biergarten. Kari Becker

The warm apple strudel was by far the best dessert option.

It was flavorful, with just the right amount of spice, and the cream sauce was a perfect complement.

Overall, Biergarten is just classic fun.

I'd recommend visiting the German-inspired establishment. Kari Becker

I'm a big fan of Biergarten, and I'll definitely be returning.

The flavorful food and drinks warm the body and the live music fills the soul.

Plus, the perfectly themed decor transports you to a small German town you'll never want to leave.

