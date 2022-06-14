My family of 4 stayed in a $930-a-night villa at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, and it's my new favorite resort

The bridge in the lobby isn't just for looks. Jill Robbins

My family of 4 stayed at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge for $930 a night, and it was worth it.

We sprung for a room with a savanna view of the animals, and we spent a lot of time at the hotel.

Our only complaint was that the resort is a little far from other parks, like Magic Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Lodge is made up of two themed buildings and sweeping savannas.

View from a savanna room at the resort. Jill Robbins

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is divided into two sections: Jambo House and Kidani Village.

Jambo House is the main hotel building and Kidani Village houses the Disney Vacation Club villas, which nonmembers can also book.

Walking between Jambo House and Kidani Village takes 10 to 20 minutes, depending on where your room is located. But there's also a free shuttle every 15 minutes.

The whole resort is built around savannas that house animals like giraffes, zebras, and several species of deer and birds.

The immersive experience begins in the lobby and just gets better from there.

The view that greets visitors when then enter Jambo House. Jill Robbins

There's a lot of wow factor in the lobby of Jambo House.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, a suspension bridge, and museum-worthy art and artifacts make guests feel like they've been transported to another land.

There are plenty of Disney touches, but the African-inspired theming is prevalent throughout the resort.

The location isn't ideal for visiting parks besides Animal Kingdom.

The resort is next to Animal Kingdom, which is a bit of a drive from the other parks. Jill Robbins

The resort, which is located next to Animal Kingdom theme park, is relatively far from the other parks. Plus, it's the only deluxe resort that doesn't offer an additional mode of Disney transportation beyond buses.

If you love riding the monorail and Skyliner to the parks, you might be disappointed with the limited transportation and longer bus rides.

The silver lining is there's plenty to do at the resort itself — making it an ideal choice for multigenerational groups where not everyone is theme-park focused.

Our one-bedroom deluxe villa with a savanna view cost $928 a night.

This comfortable king bed had direct access to the balcony overlooking the savanna. Jill Robbins

We booked a one-bedroom villa — which had a separate suite, a living room with a pull-out couch, a second bathroom, and a full kitchen with washer/dryer

Story continues

I'm a Disney Vacation Club member, so I purchase a set number of points each year that can be used at Disney resorts, and that's how I paid for our villa. But the dollar cost per night is about $928.

A standard room (two queen beds) with a savanna view goes for $678, on average.

Standard or pool-view rooms are cheaper, but the savanna views are 90% of the draw for us. I wouldn't pay the hefty rate to look at a pool or parking lot.

Sampling flavorful African- and Asian-inspired cuisine was the best part of our stay.

The black and white “zebra domes” are the resort’s signature dessert. Jill Robbins

If you enjoy new food experiences, the scene here is unbeatable.

The main Jambo House building houses Boma – Flavors of Africa, a buffet serving breakfast and dinner; Jiko – The Cooking Place, one of Disney's upscale dining experiences; and quick-service/grab-and-go options.

Next door, you can also visit Sanaa for delicious food and a great view.

The bread service includes a variety of naan with nine dipping sauces. Jill Robbins

Sanaa at Kidani Village is the only restaurant with a savanna view.

The mid-priced lunch and dinner menus are inspired by African and Indian cuisines

The food is delicious, especially its famous bread service with several dipping sauces, but the real wow factor is the view of the animals and grounds.

We enjoyed several of the resort's amenities, including its two pools.

There are two pools at the resort. Jill Robbins

Animal Kingdom Lodge has two pools as well as a spa and a fitness center.

Onsite activities for kids include bingo and pool games, and Kidani Village is home to a rec room with board games, video games, a pool table, and more. Arts and crafts are available for an additional fee.

Weather permitting, you'll also find outdoor screenings of beloved Disney movies.

You can always check with the front desk about other activity options, too.

One of the main draws of the resort is the animals.

The animals roam around the savanna all day. Jill Robbins

Opportunities for animal viewing are endless.

There are several viewing areas around the resort with an animal expert always nearby to answer questions.

We did a guided viewing of the more remote Pembe Savanna, where we were treated with views of two okapis.

We were told okapis can be too shy and elusive to be comfortable in the main savannas with the other animals, and it was a gift to observe them.

This is my new favorite Disney World resort, and we'd definitely stay here again.

Animal Kingdom Lodge is my favorite Disney resort. Jill Robbins

You won't fully appreciate this resort if you're in the theme parks from dawn to dusk every day.

We were able to see animals from our balcony over the course of our stay, but they visited on their own time. If we'd been out of the room the entire visit, we'd have missed them.

I have zero regrets about this booking, despite the hefty price. But I don't think I'd feel the same if we didn't opt for a room with a savanna view.

Out of all the Disney World resorts I've stayed in, this is my new favorite.

Read the original article on Insider