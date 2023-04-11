My family of 4 went to LongHorn Steakhouse for the first time, and our $150 dinner felt like an incredible value

My family recently went to LongHorn Steakhouse for the first time and was pleasantly surprised. Terri Peters

I just ate at LongHorn Steakhouse, a chain specializing in fresh steaks, for the first time.

Dinner for my family of four, including an appetizer and three alcoholic drinks, cost about $150.

Everything was so delicious, from our steaks to our salads, so I consider the price a great value.

My family and I recently visited LongHorn Steakhouse for the first time.

LongHorn Steakhouse is known for its fresh steak. Terri Peters

My husband and I have always prided ourselves in the fact that we rarely eat at chain restaurants and try to support locally-owned businesses whenever possible.

But lately, our teenagers have been asking about the chain restaurants they've seen in ads or on TikTok, so we decided to try some together as a family.

The first chain restaurant we visited was LongHorn Steakhouse, where the four of us went for dinner on a Friday evening while visiting Orlando, Florida.

LongHorn has been around since 1981.

We had no idea what to expect, but ended up being pleasantly surprised by the experience we had. Terri Peters

Though LongHorn was new to my family, the chain restaurant first opened in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia. By the 1990s, LongHorn had begun to spread around the country.

In 2007, it was purchased by Darden Restaurants, making it part of the same family as chains like Olive Garden and Red Lobster. Today, LongHorn operates more than 500 restaurants across the US.

LongHorn's claim to fame is its choice to serve only "fresh, never frozen steaks." The menu also has chicken, seafood, pasta, and other popular dishes. The chain's also known for its "grill masters," who receive on-the-job training about how to prepare, season, and grill steaks to the perfect doneness.

I started by ordering a glass of red from LongHorn's simple wine list.

LongHorn's wine list got the job done for me. Terri Peters

I ordered an $8 glass of Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi cabernet sauvignon, and could've ordered an entire bottle of the red wine for $30.

Some varietals, like chardonnay and pinot noir had multiple vintners to choose from on the menu. Others, like my cabernet and pinot grigio were limited to a single selection.

Still, as a wine drinker, I had no problem finding a glass that satisfied my love of drinking a glass of red with a good steak.

The LongHorn old-fashioned was so good that my husband ordered two.

My husband got two old-fashioneds. Terri Peters

LongHorn's old-fashioned cocktail was reasonably priced at just $10 each. The drinks were made with Rackhouse small-batch bourbon by Knob Creek.

My whiskey snob of a husband enjoyed his first old-fashioned much so that he ordered a second round.

Because I love a good old-fashioned, I was sure to taste his drink. It was smooth and delicious and the garnish of a slice of orange and a cherry made it even better.

The stuffed-mushroom appetizer was a great way to start the meal.

The cheesy mushrooms were delicious. Terri Peters

We ordered the white-cheddar stuffed mushrooms ($11), which are filled with garlic-herb cheese and topped with a Parmesan crust, then served with a creamy four-cheese sauce.

My son is a picky eater, but my husband, daughter and I loved this choice of starter. Based on its deliciousness, we were pretty excited for the meal that would follow.

We also started our meal with the chain's complimentary honey-wheat bread, which I appreciated.

My daughter ordered a chicken dish she'd seen on TikTok.

My daughter learned about the Parmesan-crusted chicken dish online. Terri Peters

LongHorn's Parmesan-crusted chicken is a bit of a social-media sensation, found in TikToks and copycat recipes all over the internet.

This chicken actually prompted my kids to ask to visit LongHorn, so my daughter was sure to order the $17 dish with sides of a loaded baked potato and broccoli.

The dish was simple but delicious, made up of two grilled chicken breasts topped with creamy Parmesan cheese and a garlic cheese crust.

Even the salad was delicious.

The Caesar salad was impressive. Terri Peters

My meal came with a Caesar salad that was impressively good. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons, the hand-chopped romaine lettuce was tossed with a garlicky, creamy Caesar dressing that kept me going back for bite after bite.

I ordered a $24 filet.

The filet came with sides. Terri Peters

For my main course, I got Flo's filet, a 6-ounce center-cut filet flavored with LongHorn's signature seasoning blend. The steak was perfectly cooked and was my ideal portion size considering I'd already been eating honey-wheat bread, stuffed mushrooms, and a Caesar salad.

For my side, I chose the loaded baked potato, smothered in cheese and topped with bacon and scallions. It did not disappoint.

I was also impressed by LongHorn's prices — $24 seemed very fair for a filet, baked potato, and salad.

My husband got the chain's famous Outlaw Ribeye.

The medium rib eye was so buttery. Terri Peters

To get the full LongHorn experience, my husband ordered the 20-ounce Outlaw Ribeye ($30).

When he went to order it medium rare — his standard steak order — the server asked if he'd be willing to have it prepared medium instead. He explained that, because of the fat in the rib eye, the steak becomes much more buttery and tender if the fat is allowed to cook a bit longer.

My husband was grateful for the tip and agreed to a different preparation.

When the steak arrived, we were both blown away by the flavor. The fatty marbling in the cut of steak was buttery and perfectly cooked, truly melting in our mouths and giving even more flavor to an already incredible steak.

It seemed clear to us that the LongHorn staff was pretty knowledgeable about well-cooked steaks.

Our bill came to $150, which felt like a great value.

We'd definitely return to LongHorn Steakhouse. Terri Peters

We were thrilled with our first experience at a chain restaurant we'd have otherwise avoided.

In fact, everyone in our group (even my picky son, who ordered a plain cheeseburger) agreed we'd visit again.

When eating at a chain restaurant, there's a sense of reliability. You generally know what you're going to get whether you're eating in South Carolina or California.

At LongHorn, we now know what we're going to get is probably going to taste delicious and feel like a great value for our money.

