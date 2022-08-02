Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

A family of five has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

Patrol officers around 1 p.m. responded to the area of Lake District Lane for a well-being check. When they entered the home, they found the victims, three adults and two children, dead.

READ: FHP: Arrest made in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run crash that killed man walking his dog

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

READ: No arrest made after shooting in Apopka on Monday that left one dead

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more details.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.