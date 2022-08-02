Family of 5 found dead at Orlando home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

A family of five, including two children, have been found dead at an Orlando home in an apparent murder-suicide, the Orlando Police Department said.

The agency said investigators went to the Lake District Lane home about 1 p.m. to conduct a well-being check. Inside, they found the bodies of five people.

OPD spokesperson Andrea Otero said the investigation is active, and reporters at the scene described a massive police presence.

Otero did not identify those killed or give their ages, saying their relatives still need to be informed. The OPD statement did not indicate how they died or what led to the killings.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

