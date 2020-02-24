Family of 5 killed in head-on crash after 77-year-old man drives wrong way

A family of five and a 77-year-old man who was driving the wrong way on a highway in Georgia are dead after a catastrophic head-on crash early Sunday.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office had received warning around 2 a.m. about a white Lexus traveling south in a northbound lane on I-95 and issued a "lookout advisory," NBC affiliate WSAV reported. Deputies were headed to the interstate when they got word that two cars had crashed in Midway.

The Lexus, which had Florida tags and was being driven by a 77-year-old man, struck a Nissan Rogue head-on, according to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol. Photos show both SUVs were badly mangled.

All six victims had to be extracted from their vehicles. The family in the Nissan Rogue were identified as Sara Robinson, 41, Nathan Robinson, 37, and their three children: Stephen, Rebecca, Alexander, who were between the ages of about 4 and 14.

The family was from Virginia. Relatives who were notified of their deaths were able to recall their birthdays, but not the years they were born.

The Georgia State Patrol said the 77-year-old man, who has not been identified, was not likely under the influence.

The stretch of I-95 where the accident happened was closed for more than three hours Sunday morning.