Family of 5-year-old girl killed in crash with Auburndale police truck demand accountability

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County family says they’re pushing for accountability after a 5-year-old girl died in a car crash involving an Auburndale police vehicle.

It’s been nine days since Jalina Anglin was struck and killed.

As her family prepares for her funeral, they’re also getting ready for a legal battle demanding accountability and transparency.

“We want justice,” said Latrice McKinnis, Jalina’s grandmother. “Jalina was a bright, intelligent young girl who was taken from us.”

Jalina’s family held a news conference outside the Auburndale Police Department on Monday.

Their frustration was focused on the sergeant involved in the deadly crash that took place two days after Thanksgiving at the intersection of US-92 and Havendale Boulevard.

“There has to be some form of accountability over this matter,” said Minister Carl Soto of Black Lives Matter Restoration Inc. “A 5-year-old child is no longer with us.”

Investigators said the Auburndale police sergeant was driving to an emergency situation at Winter Haven Road, where a deputy was involved in a fight with a suspect.

However, as the sergeant drove east on US-92, a Kia sedan drove into the sergeant’s path, causing the two vehicles to collide.

“Sergeant Swann is devastated,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Even though he was perfectly in his right to run emergencies through the light. It still doesn’t make it any better for him or for the family of this child that is deceased.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the sergeant did have his lights and sirens on.

Officials say the driver of the sedan reported that they heard police sirens, but moved into the intersection because the car next to them moved forward.

“Both drivers were determined to have been wearing a seat belt, but seat belt usage by the child is still being investigated,” the sheriff’s office said.

No charges are expected at this time, but Jalina’s family has asked the Department of Justice to conduct a separate investigation.

“Even if he was responding to a call, he still has an obligation to be aware and at least reduce speed at a major intersection to ensure that no other vehicle was traveling the opposite direction,” said Minister Soto. “This was 100% avoidable.”

