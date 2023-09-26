Family of 6 stole $75,000 in gas cards meant for emergency vehicles, Ohio officials say

A family of six is facing criminal charges after Ohio officials say they stole $75,000 in gas cards meant for emergency medical services.

The former fleet manager of Patriot EMS in Ironton is accused of taking gas cards that were designated for ambulances no longer in service and giving them to family members, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The former manager and his wife, two sons, daughter and son-in-law were all indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Patriot EMS’ owner in March 2022 noticed charges on the gas cards that belonged to ambulances no longer being used, the attorney general’s office said. The charges dated to April 2020, the release said.

Gas station security footage showed the family pumping gas in their personal vehicles, according to the release. It also showed them filling up gas cans and buying gas for others, according to authorities.

One person told police that the former manager’s daughter and son-in-law resold gas at a 50% discount, the news release said.

Five of the six family members have a summons to appear in court on Oct. 18, according to court records.

Ironton is near the Ohio-Kentucky border, about 115 miles south of Columbus.

