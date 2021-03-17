Look inside the 60-square-foot van a family turned into a tiny home with bunk beds, a pop-up shower, and a 'movie theater'

Mika and Ryen converted a Ford Transit van into a home for them and their four young children. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Tamika Rascon, who goes by Mika, and her family turned a van into a tiny home to travel.

Mika and her husband, Ryen, have four kids ages 5 and under.

The 60-square-foot van has bunk beds, a pop-up shower, and a projection screen for movie nights.

The biggest draw to van life for Tamika Rascon, her husband Ryen, and their four kids is the freedom the 60-square-foot van offers.

The converted Ford Transit van. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Tamika, who works as a photographer and also goes by Mika, told Insider that her family has always been big on traveling. The family, originally from New York, is currently based in Germany.

Mika and Ryen share four young children — Noah, Atlas, Briséis, and Tallulah. The oldest, Noah, is five while the youngest, Tallulah, is six months old.

"We used to go on road trips, nonstop. We've driven cross-country, from one side of the United States to the other, multiple times now," she told Insider.

Last year, when Ryen was first offered a job in Germany, the family saw this as an opportunity to embrace van life by starting their very first van conversion and bringing it with them to Europe with the goal to "travel as much as possible."

Living in a van hasn't been a huge adjustment, Mika says, because the family has always followed a minimalist lifestyle.

Inside the van. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

It also helps that Mika and her family are "part-time" van lifers. They split their time between the van, living in it when they travel, and a duplex in Germany that serves as their home base. They travel and live in their van about half the time.

Even in their home away from the van, Mika said that they're conscious about what they buy and make sure nothing they bring into the house is wasteful. They all have capsule wardrobes, which means instead of buying whatever is trendy at the moment, they buy the essentials and then mix it up in various ways.

Mika and Ryen bought the used Ford transit van in March 2020 for $24,000 and spent an additional $15,000 transforming the interior to make it livable.

The van before renovations. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Mika believes that the actual conversion would have probably cost less had they been more experienced van-lifers. An issue they encountered is that they'd buy something at the store, but when it was time to put it in the van, it wouldn't work.

"So I went to the store multiple times to buy things over and over again to do it correctly the next time," she said, explaining how they spent more money on the renovation than they probably needed to.

Mika was pregnant with Tallulah when she and Ryen were working on converting the van into a tiny home.

Ryen working on the van. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

It was "pretty much" done at the beginning of fall 2020 and Mika estimates they spent around six months total working on it. As she was pregnant, she said that Ryen did most of the heavy labor for the renovation.

Mika told Insider that during the conversion process, ensuring the safety of their four young children was her top priority.

The kids in their car seats. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

It was a "complete deal-breaker" for the couple if the van was unable to seat the four kids safely.

Towards the back of the van is a steel bench where the kids' car seats go when the family is driving. Mika told Insider that the bench is secured to the frame of the van and has seat belts. She said she spent weeks coming up with the idea to install the bench there, in a manner that wouldn't take up too much space but would still keep the kids safe and secure.

"I would just stay up and layout things inside on our kitchen floor to try and figure out a way to utilize and maximize the space in there," she said.

The steel bench where their kids sit when the van is on the move also transforms into a king-sized bed or a small dining area when they're parked.

The kids at the dinner table. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

The mattress for the bed is made up of individual cushions cut into different sections. A fitted sheet goes over them to keep them in place. While the kids are seated on the bench, the cushions are stored away in the back.

The top bunk, above the versatile bench/bed, is queen-sized and electronic so they can adjust the position of it using buttons to find an arrangement that works for them. There are guards on either side to make it safe.

The bunk beds. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Mika told Insider that they had it set up so she and Ryen would sleep on the bottom bunk while the kids would be in the upper bunk, but in reality, the sleeping arrangement is a lot more flexible.

"It depends on who's sleeping where. Sometimes my eldest daughter will decide that she wants to sleep with her brothers and my husband at the same time," Mika told Insider. "So then he'll take the bottom bunk and then I'll be like, 'okay, well, I'll go up to the top with my youngest daughter.'"

Away from the van, too, the group has a "family bedroom situation" where the kids are welcome to sleep in their parents' bedroom as long as they're comfortable.

Mika adds that even if six-month-old Tallulah is "screaming and crying" in the middle of the night, the other kids don't wake up.

The dining area transformed into a bed. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

"They will sleep through anything, at least crying-related with the baby," Mika told Insider. "It's kind of just like another everyday occurrence for us that's just so natural."

The tiny home's kitchen has a plug-in oven and induction burner, both of which are stored in cabinets when not in use.

The mini-fridge. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

The kitchen also has a mini-fridge for their perishables.

The family's "pop-up" bathroom can also be stashed away when not in use.

The pop-up shower. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

They use a compostable toilet and a shower head that hooks up to the sink in the kitchen. They have teak wood, which is naturally water-resistant, that they stand on while in the pop-up shower with curtains that go around it. The water collected during the shower is then drained out the side of the van.

The area behind the versatile steel bench serves as storage.

The very back of the van. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

The bench is located about three feet from the very back of the van. This trunk space serves as storage. The van's water tank and batteries are also located in this area.

The home also has a projection screen for the kids towards the front of the van, plus a solar-power setup and a roof rack on top of the van.

The kids watching a movie on the projection screen. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Mika said that they installed the projection screen so they could have some "fun movie nights" with the kids while on the road.

While working on the layout and the interior design of the van, Mika wanted to go for "a little cottage feel."

The driving area. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Mika said that she wanted the design of the van to have an "old-world feel."

"I don't like farmhouse-style, but when I look at French cottages where everything was stone, they had a lot of raw wood that was old, and crazy pots everywhere — that was my goal," she told Insider.

Mika's kitchen has details like a wooden countertop, an ornate faucet, and bee-shaped knobs that illustrate this decor choice.

Mika is particularly proud of the kitchen countertops that she sanded down from slabs of wood herself.

The countertop. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Mika said that she wanted to do a live-edge wood countertop. With live-edge wood, the texture of the tree's surface is still visible.

Luckily, the couple found a person selling some slabs of wood on Facebook Marketplace, and they did "an enormous amount of sanding" and research into how to seal it properly so it wouldn't start chipping.

Mika told Insider that the family's goal with the van was to maximize the space as best they could.

The kids in the van, pre-conversion. Courtesy of Tamika Rascon

Having bunk beds and a pop-up bathroom that is only accessible when they're using it helped Mika and Ryen make the most of the space they have.

As first-time van lifers, Mika says they're still adjusting and learning to accommodate to life in the 60-square-foot space.

"I feel like the same struggles that you would have inside a house, you can find in a van as well," Mika told Insider. "The only difference is, when we feel claustrophobic in our van, we can all just go outside and explore walking around."

