A Family Of 8, Including 5 Kids, Were Found Fatally Shot In A Utah Home

Police tape surrounds the crime scene in Enoch, Utah, where eight members of a family were found dead from gunshot wounds. Ben B. Braun / AP

A family of eight, including five children, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a Utah home on Wednesday.

Police discovered their bodies while conducting a wellness check at the house in Enoch, a rural town in the southwestern part of the state, officials said.

A suspect in the shooting was not immediately identified, but in a statement, officials said they "do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large."

Officials did not immediately comment on a possible motive and shared few details about the incident as of Thursday morning.

"We don’t know why this happened, and we’re not going to guess," City Manager Rob Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.

The tragedy has shaken the small town, Dotson said, visibly choking up during his statement.

"It’s hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here," he said. "We all know this family — many of us have served with them in church, in the community and have gone to school with these individuals. And so, this community, at this time, is hurting."

A law enforcement official stands at the front door of the home. Ben B. Brown / AP

The shooting remains under police investigation, and Dotson said they would share more information soon.

"We won’t know the mindsets, the thoughts, of the individuals who experienced this tragedy," he said. "But we all can pray that their families and the neighbors and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably within a day or two, or maybe longer."

The Iron County School District, where the five children were students, called the shooting a "tragic loss to our school community" in a letter to parents.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students," the letter said, noting that counselors would be made available to students in need of support.

In a tweet, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox expressed his condolences to those affected.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence," Cox tweeted. "Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Jan. 5, at least 215 people have already died from gun violence this year, and another 330 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. In 2022, more than 20,000 people died from gun violence, with over 24,000 additional gun deaths by suicide.