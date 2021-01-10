A family of 8 is traveling through Australia's most remote regions in a fully customized, 2-story motorhome. Here's a look inside.

Melissa Wiley
SLRV Expedition Vehicle - Commander 8x8 - Custom RV - Australian Family of 8
Exterior view of the Commander 8x8. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

  • An Australian family of eight commissioned one the largest campers in the world in order to explore Australia's most remote regions for months at a time.

  • Designed by Australian luxury expedition vehicle manufacturer SLRV, it serves as a fully functioning house on wheels. 

  • Dubbed the Commander 8x8, the vehicle is 40 feet long, two stories tall, and can sleep up to 10 people.

  • SLRV did not disclose the final cost of the camper but previously estimated that the price would fall between $670,000 and $1,370,000.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

An Australian family of eight is traveling around the wilds of Australia in a veritable mansion on wheels.

The family, who prefers to remain anonymous, contacted Australia's leading luxury expedition vehicle manufacturer, SLRV, in 2017 about designing a camper that would allow them explore the country's most remote regions for months on end, SLRV cofounder Warwick Boswerger told Business Insider.

This was no small feat: Australia is home to some of the world's last true wilderness and is the driest inhabited continent on Earth, consisting of 70% arid or semi-arid land.

But SLRV was up to the challenge. Boswerger and his team designed a two-story, 40-foot long camper van that New Atlas describes as "apocalypse-grade" and ranks among the largest expedition vehicles in the world. 

As of January 2021, the family is still traveling in the RV, though their travels are subject to restrictions due to COVID-19. Currently, each of Australia's states and territories has its own set of regulations for interstate travelers including closing borders and imposing mandatory quaratines.

Take a look inside.

An Australian family of 8 commissioned an 8-wheel, double-decker luxury camper to explore Australia's most remote regions.

SLRV Expedition Vehicle - Commander 8x8 - Custom RV - Australian Family of 8
Exterior view of the Commander 8x8. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

SLRV, the country's leading expedition vehicle producer, designed the vehicle. 

The family wanted to be able to travel around Australia for months on end, SLRV cofounder Warwick Boswerger told Business Insider.

Dubbed the Commander 8x8, the vehicle is built on a military-grade MAN TGS truck base.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
Exterior view of the Commander 8x8. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The Commander 8x8 is SLRV's largest build to date, and one of the largest expedition RVs in the world. SLRV also produces an array of 4-wheeler expedition vehicles. 

"People want to take the road less traveled; they want to see real natural beauty," Boswerger told Business Insider. "You can't see that by driving around on sealed roads. People want to do this in a degree of comfort — and that's what vehicles like ours provide."

The camper's defining feature is its 6.5-foot roof lift. Activated with the push of a button on an LCD screen, it transforms the RV from one story to two.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Commander 8x8 - Australian family of 8
Exterior view of the Commander 8x8. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The camper also boasts a state-of-the-art electric system comprised of lithium batteries charged by a solar panel system as well as a diesel backup generator and alternator.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Commander 8x8 - Australian Family of 8
Close-up view of the Commander 8x8 electric system. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The 9.5kVA alternator is a "world first" in an RV, according to Boswerger.

"We had to design an electrical system that not only powered all the appliances — it had to recharge and keep powering over and over out in the remote wilderness," he said in a release.

The camper's walls are close to 5 inches thick in sections, providing "fantastic insulation," Boswerger told Business Insider. "All this allows you to stay out in Australia's remote."

No inch of space is underutilized. Case in point: A washer unit and sink are accessed from the camper's exterior.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
Close-up view of the Commander 8x8 washer unit and sink. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

SLRV did not disclose the price of the camper, but previously estimated that the price would fall between $1 and $2 million Australian, or between $670,000 and $1.37 million US, Caravan Camping Sales reported.

SLRV designed the camper to have all of the comforts of home, including ducted air conditioning and heating.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 interior seen from the lounge area. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

The first floor includes a lounge area that can seat up to 10 people ...

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 lounge area. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

... as well as a fully functional kitchen with a double burner stovetop, two microwave ovens, and two fridges.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Commander 8x8 - Australian family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 kitchen. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Past the kitchen is the master bedroom ...

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Commander 8x8 - Australian family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 master bedroom. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

... as well as the bathroom and shower. The camper can hold up to 264 gallons of water for travel to remote areas.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Commander 8x8 - Australian Family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 bathroom and shower. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

To accommodate additional guests, the lounge can also be converted into a bedroom.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
View of the lounge area converted into a bedroom. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

Between the dinette and kitchen, floating stairs lead up to the second level ...

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Commander 8x8 - Australian family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 floating stairs next to the kitchen. SLRV Expedition Vehicles

... which has a TV and six single beds with reading lights and individual windows.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 second story. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

And there's plenty of storage for life on the road.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles - Custom Camper - Australian Family of 8
View of the Commander 8x8 second story under-bed storage. © SLRV Expedition Vehicles

 

Today's travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful, transformational experiences, and luxury RVs help them achieve that in style and comfort.

Australian Outback, sunset
The Australian Outback at sunset. Shutterstock

"Australians are quickly figuring out that these vehicles are the best way to spend an extended amount of time exploring remote Australia — and the rest of the world," Boswerger told Business Insider. "You can travel without a timeline — go see all the places you don't get to see on a fly in fly out holiday or organized tour. It's a personalized experience where you, the traveler, take control of where you want to go."

Travelers have transitioned from seeking simply "authentic" experiences to seeking truly meaningful experiences, Business Insider's Katie Warren previously reported. According to the 2018 Global Wellness Summit's 2018 trends report, this new type of travel "doesn't discard the focus on authentic experiences, but takes it to a deeper emotional level."

Business Insider's Taylor Borden similarly reported that millionaires and billionaires are increasingly eschewing "cookie cutter" trips. Instead, they're favoring "transformational" and unexpected, never-been-done-before experiences, Borden found, citing the observations of luxury lifestyle management company Insignia President Richard Lewis. "Our clients like their stable hotels, like the Four Seasons and Ritz Carlton, but what we're starting to see is that desire for an immersive experience," Lewis said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • After failed attack on Capitol, QAnon asks if it can still ‘trust the plan’

    While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Capitol ‘rioter who wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi’s noggin’ arrested

    Supporter of US president allegedly used sexist slurs as he sent texts about plans to use stockpiled ammunition

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Josh Hawley Is Calling You Stupid

    Are you a Republican voter? Do you plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary? If your answer to these first two questions is “yes,” I have a third: Aren’t you angry?Almost daily, Josh Hawley, the lean and hungry legislator who helped incite an attack on his own place of work, intimates that a majority of Republicans are stupid. Make no mistake: The senator from Missouri is guilty of far more than pandering or misleading to appeal to “the base” on occasion. Your presumed ignorance and gullibility are the driving forces behind his every move.The latest insult came on Thursday, only a day after a conspiracy theory not only boosted by, but acted upon by Hawley -- a Yale Law School graduate who didn’t believe for a moment that the election was stolen by Democrats, or that it could be stolen by Republicans in Congress during the certification process -- resulted in an attack on the U.S. Capitol building. But for Josh Hawley, the greatest tragedy of this past week is not that there was a failed insurrection egged on by the president of the United States. It’s that Simon & Schuster, the erstwhile publisher of Hawley’s forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech (Big Tech is another issue where Hawley assumes your ignorance), announced it would not move forward with the project. Here was Hawley’s response:> This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.If it’s a constitutional claim that Hawley is planning on making in court, he can expect to have about as much luck as the Trump campaign has had in recent months. Simon & Schuster’s decision is neither Orwellian nor a violation of the First Amendment, much less a “direct assault” on it. The government is not restricting Hawley’s speech. He is free to find a publisher willing to associate itself with him. I believe that Simon & Schuster should not have canceled this contract, as America is better off when its institutions abide by the spirit and not just the letter of the First Amendment. But the company is under no constitutional obligation to associate with Hawley. I can certainly understand why it would not want to after Wednesday’s events.The objective of Hawley’s statement is obvious: to take this personal event, which has occurred as a direct result of his own behavior, and to make Republicans feel as if this was a personal attack on them and their beliefs. It was not. But remember: Hawley’s political fortunes are tied to a bet that voters won’t think clearly. A bet that he is all-in on after continuing to object to the certification of the election by Congress even after the assault on the Capitol.Most insidious about Hawley’s assumption is that it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. When conservative officials such as Hawley and the disgraced Ted Cruz -- leaders we’re supposed to be able to trust -- propagate conspiracy theories, that signals to voters that these theories are or may be true. Conspiracy theories are natural, and laymen’s belief in them does not automatically make them stupid. We all have busy lives, and most Americans are unable to spend their every waking moment staying apprised of every political going-on. They rely on officials of their own ideological bent to tell them the truth. When those officials lie for perceived political benefit, it has consequences. Consequences made more serious by motivated reasoning and an inclination to believe the worst of “the enemy.” Consequences that are sometimes even bloody.Much is made these days, especially by Senator Hawley, of “the elites” and their supposed disdain for regular Americans. For many years, and particularly since Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination in 2016, Senator Mitt Romney has been branded such an elitist. But Romney spoke far more wisely on this subject than Hawley on Wednesday: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth!” Indeed. The older you get, the more facts of life your parents let you in on. It starts with Santa Claus, and it only gets more depressing from there.I have one more question, then. What’s more condescending and scornful: truth or deceit?

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Pope Francis, speaking of U.S. Capitol assault, condemns people working against democracy

    Pope Francis said on Saturday people working against democracy must be condemned whoever they are, and lessons should be learned from this week's attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Rioters surged into the building on Wednesday after Trump urged them to go the Capitol and press his baseless claims that he won re-election in November. "I was astonished because they are people so disciplined in democracy," the pontiff told Italy's Canale 5 news channel in his first public comments on the events.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • Fellow soldier faces military trial in sex assault of soldier from NC who later died

    A private first class will be arraigned on a sex assault charge before a military judge.

  • Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

    Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them. KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

    Joe Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. The president-elect announced his final nominees this past week, completing a diverse team of two dozen people. Many have already begun meeting with interest groups and advocacy organizations, and his transition team has had what’s been described as an “open-door policy” toward advocacy groups for months.

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.