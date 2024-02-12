Family of 9 loss everything in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A family of nine is now homeless after a fire ripped through their house leaving them to start completely over.

Elaine Tolleson says she was about to take a nap on January 31st, when she heard her daughter screaming.

“We could have lost our lives that day,” said Tolleson.

It was a normal day at the Tolleson’s home off South Purdue Avenue and Southwest 29th Street until things took a turn.

“I was thinking it was a dream,” said Tolleson.

Not knowing what was happening Tolleson opened her bedroom door and quickly realized she and her family were in danger.

“As soon as I opened the door, you couldn’t even see anything, not even the stairs to go upstairs to where my daughter was,” said Tolleson. “All I could see was the furniture in flames.”

Tolleson said she urgently rushed to get all her children out of the house, however her daughter was stuck upstairs.

“She couldn’t breathe, she couldn’t see,” said Tolleson. “We were in there for about a good 10 minutes before I got her out of the house.”

Tolleson and her family not only lost their home, but also most of their belongings.

“Everything, but a few clothes,” said Tolleson.

However they remain resilient.

“I’m very happy I didn’t lose any of the kids,” said Tolleson.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire was started by a space heater inside the home..

A lesson, Tolleson wants others to learn from.

“Anybody that has space heaters, watch on them and make sure your electric boxes are good,” said Tolleson.

If you would like to help the family out, click here to donate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.