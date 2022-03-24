Family accuses facility of abuse after loved one dies

The Root

With Coachella less than a month away, the California festival has been in the headlines a lot for the last couple of months. In December, Travis Scott was dropped from the festival’s lineup after previously being a headliner for the show. Last month, the festival also dropped all COVID-19 restrictions so everyone with or without a vaccine will be able to go. But, the number one reason why Coachella has been in the news is because of one Mr. Kanye West.