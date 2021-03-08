Family accuses Rochester city of wrongful death of Black man in police custody

FILE PHOTO: A protester writes on a street with chalk after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York
Peter Szekely
·2 min read

By Peter Szekely

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The family of a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody in Rochester, New York, charged the city on Monday with wrongfully causing his death, failing to properly train its officers and not holding them accountable.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the estate of Daniel Prude accused officers of causing his death when they restrained him on the ground while he was naked during an apparent mental health crisis.

"The actions of these Defendants in forcing him to lay naked on the freezing pavement for a long period of time and taunting him while he begged for help was intentional and/or reckless," said the 27-page complaint filed by one of Prude's five children, Nathaniel McFarland, on behalf of his estate.

Besides the city, the complaint, which supersedes an earlier lawsuit filed by one of McFarland's siblings, names several officers as defendants.

A spokesman for the city declined to comment but confirmed in an email that the officers involved remain suspended during an ongoing internal investigation.

Last month, a grand jury declined to indict any of the officers after an investigation into Prude's death led by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The pre-dawn incident on March 23 did not come to light until September when family members released body-worn camera video that went viral.

The revelation followed other deaths of Black people at the hands of police, most notably George Floyd who died with an officer's knee on his neck in a Minneapolis street.

The lawsuit accused three of the officers of using the "deadly force" of their body weight to cause Prude's death while he was on the ground. Prude, 41, stopped breathing minutes later and died a week later when he was taken off life support.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages for Prude's physical and emotional pain and suffering.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • 6 International Female-Owned Businesses to Support on International Women's Day

    Thinking about the promising signs of spring? Feeling the annual need to re-up your space and wardrobe? Looking for ways to support Black women today? As it is International Women’s Day, we look across the globe, and particularly across the African diaspora, for ways to build up women and the brands they’ve created.

  • Singapore builds floating solar farms in climate fight

    Thousands of panels glinting in the sun stretch into the sea off Singapore, part of the land-scarce city-state's push to build floating solar farms to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It may be one of the world's smallest countries, but the prosperous financial hub is among the biggest per capita carbon dioxide emitters in Asia.

  • Harry and Meghan Say It Wasn't Their Decision to Not Give Their Kids Royal Titles

    But it's possible Archie will become a prince one day.

  • Girl using lemonade stand to fund brain surgery in recovery

    A 7-year-old girl who used a lemonade stand to help raise money for her own brain surgery underwent a successful operation on Monday, her mother said. Liza Scott's surgery at Boston Children's Hospital was “uneventful," and she was alert and talking in the recovery room afterward, mother Elizabeth Scott said in a Facebook post. The girl volunteered to help raise money for expenses not covered by insurance with a lemonade stand set up in the family bakery in suburban Birmingham.

  • What the private sector has planned in outer space

    Janet Kavandi - Sierra Nevada Corporation Executive Vice President in the Space Systems Group, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what the private sector has planned in outer space.

  • Hayley Williams Covers Failure’s ‘The Nurse Who Loved Me’

    Paramore singer Hayley Williams has branched out on her own in the last year with a pair of well-received solo albums, a spate of cover tunes -- she even hand-delivered a song, "My Limb," to a fan's Nashville home. The busy artist's latest endeavor is her acoustic version of "The Nurse Who Loved Me," a…

  • NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • 'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid

    Tensions were raw ahead of midnight as Republican leader Mitch McConnell rose in the Senate for the purpose of publicly ridiculing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the daylong delay as Democrats argued among themselves over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law, poised to unleash billion for vaccines, $1,400 direct payments and other aid, and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.

  • David Zurawik: As Biden backs down on Saudi prince, this documentary on Khashoggi murder must be seen

    I was initially disappointed by President Joe Biden’s recent decision not to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the release of a U.S. intelligence report that confirmed that the Saudi leader “approved” the brutal murder in 2018 of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But after seeing Oscar-winning director Bryan Fogel’s documentary “The Dissident,” which contextualizes ...

  • Who has singer and social media star Madison Beer dated?

    Like many influencers, Madison Beers love life is filled with rumors, speculation and some controversy. The post Who has singer and social media star Madison Beer dated? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Zoom founder Eric Yuan transfers stock worth over $6 billion

    The transfers were related to Yuan's estate planning practices, a Zoom spokesperson said. "The distributions were made in accordance with the terms of Eric Yuan and his wife's trusts." Yuan, who is also the chief executive officer of the company, transferred roughly 40% of his stake in the company to unspecified beneficiaries, Zoom disclosed in a filing late on Friday.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Children should not be excluded for failing to wear masks, says minister, as schools reopen

    Unions threaten school closures if too many pupils fail to wear masks UK must prepare for 'hard winter', health expert warns Financial scams have become hidden 'epidemic' Working mothers bearing brunt of mental health problems Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial "Nobody should be denied an education if they don't wear a mask," minister for children Vicky Ford has said as schools return in England today in the first step of lockdown easing. As pupils across the country return to school for the first time in at least two months, the question of whether masks should be compulsory for pupils is still contested among experts and ministers. Mr Ford told Sky News: "The vast majority of teenagers...they want to do everything they can to protect themselves from the virus...and they understand that the masks that have been recommended by the medical officers are a way to help to do that." She added: "But some are exempt from wearing masks, some may be very anxious about wearing masks, but I really would encourage them to do so." When asked why she has not made mask-wearing compulsory in schools, Ms Ford replied that she has followed "the medical advice we had," which was just to "strongly encourage them." Ms Ford added that the mask policy in schools will be reviewed at Easter. Sage member, Professor Calum Semple, said schools were "absolutely" safe for children and it was safe for schools to go back. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Bombshell interview that rocked the palace is met with a royal wall of silence

    Their working week had begun at 1am, and while the rest of the nation slept, trepidatious palace aides worked frantically through the night to prepare briefing dossiers for the Royal family. Their job was to ensure that by breakfast time, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were up to speed with the devastating claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey, and to present options on how to respond. And then – nothing. While friends of Harry and Meghan, as well as Winfrey and even friends of the US talk show host, followed up the bombshell interview with yet more allegations and details, the official response from all three palaces was silence. The Queen’s tried and trusted policy has always been to ignore brickbats thrown at her family, but it was tested to breaking point as accusations of racism, rifts and callousness playing out in the worldwide news media went undefended. While the White House praised the Duchess’s “courage” and MPs called for a racism inquiry, palace staff were locked in crisis talks about whether and how to respond, on one of the Royal family’s most difficult days in decades. Royal aides cannot be accused of underestimating the danger posed by the interview. Palace staff had set up a computer link to America so that aides could watch the two-hour interview live on CBS when it started at 1am UK time. In Buckingham Palace, Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s Private Secretary, and his Clarence House counterpart Clive Alderton stayed up to watch the programme together, while other staff, including the Duke of Cambridge’s household, watched on their laptops from home. At 3am, when the programme finished, the real work began, as each household prepared briefings for their own principals, highlighting what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said about them. By 4am one thing had been agreed: that any response would be coordinated across Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House and there would be no independent briefing operations.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Interview Nanny Who Allegedly Saw Allen Acting Inappropriately With Dylan Farrow

    Conversation appears in second episode of podcast accompanying HBO docuseries

  • NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

    New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed female aides. Joon Kim, who was the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York for parts of 2017 and 2018, will join the employment lawyer Anne Clark, in conducting the probe, the attorney general's office said.

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper treat a veteran patient with a 'fossilized rock' cyst on his chest

    The man saw Dr. Pimple Popper many times before for dozens of "Skittle" growths on his head and neck. This time, Lee had one big pop.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.