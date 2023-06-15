Family affair: Brothers, sister accused of running illegal drug operation in Clayton County

An illegal operation has been shut down after police raided a Clayton County home and found illegal drugs.

On Thursday, around 6 a.m., Clayton County officers conducted a search warrant at a home along Spring Like Circle in Morrow.

The Clayton County Police Department reportedly found and seized:

1,794 grams of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) oil

2,102 grams of THC edibles

84 grams of Marijuana

9mm Jimenez Arms handgun

Romanian Century Arms - AK47 Rifle

Mossberg 500 12 Gauge

Scales

Ammunition

Heat Sealers

2013 Cadillac ATS

The brothers, Bradley Duffy, 32, Willie Duffy, 35, and sister, Monica Duffy, 29, were all arrested.

They are facing charges of Possession of Schedule 1, felony marijuana. possession with intent, three counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and drug-related Items.

