It’s a family affair: See Cardi B twerk on stage with husband Offset at Miami club

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
1
Admedia, Inc/Shawn Punch/AdMedia/Sipa USA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

is 31!

The rapper celebrating her Oct. 11 birthday with a blowout bash with her husband Offset at LIV Miami at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach on Friday night.

The Migos hip hopper, also 31, had just released his first solo album in four years, “Set It Off,” introducing fans to new tracks like “Jealousy” and “Clout.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LIV (@livmiami)

Cardi — rocking pin straight hair; impossibly long nails; and a tight, pink bodycon dress — took over the DJ booth to fire up the crowd. She then surprised everyone by jumping up on stage to twerk and perform a few chart-toppers of her own like “Bongos” and “WAP.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

The parents of two are still in the honeymoon phase, apparently. The couple, married since 2017, celebrated Cardi’s birthday in style earlier in the week, with Offset draping their L.A. home in roses and gifting the “Bodak Yellow” princess with thousands of dollars worth of Hermès bags.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi thanked her man on Instagram by naming all of his favorite body parts: “You always go beyond for me,” said the caption alongside a video of their steps with red petals everywhere. “I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart.”

The tribute ended with the Bronx native’s signature sassiness: “I will BITE anybody for you ... lmaaooooo.”

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks edge lower after retail sales surprise: Stock market news today

    All eyes are on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America earnings for insight into the impact of high interest rates.

  • Toyota has a hip-but-square new electric van concept for the Tokyo auto show

    The van concept previews a vehicle that buyers can make their own, including with commercial upfits.

  • The Daily Sweat: Will the Phillies stay undefeated at home in postseason play?

    Over the last two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.

  • Richmond Fed's Barkin: The Fed has 'time to see' if further rate hikes needed

    Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday the Federal Reserve has "time to see" if the central bank's rate hikes to date will be enough to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.

  • The Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for just $130

    Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $130, which beats the discount found during the recent Prime Day event. The Stream Deck is a beloved piece of gear to assist with game streamers and podcasters.

  • Amazon’s 'Shark Tank' page is a treasure trove of problem-solving goodies — our picks, from $10

    These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.

  • Creator shares how to get moving boxes for free

    Several TikTokers shared their tips for being cost-effective with boxes while moving. The post Creator shares how to get moving boxes for free appeared first on In The Know.

  • Titans QB Ryan Tannehill reportedly has high ankle sprain, but will avoid surgery

    The Titans have a bye in Week 7, which will give Ryan Tannehill even more time to rest his injured ankle.

  • Hoxton Ventures shoots for the big time, luring Bryan Gartner from Khosla Ventures

    Everyone more or less agrees that 2023 is going to be effectively written off in VC-land, as the feeding frenzy of the last few years leaves everyone exhausted, valuations flattened or crashed, and exit market remain more or less closed. To that end, Hoxton Ventures has now managed to lure former Bryan Gartner, Partner at Khosla Ventures, to join as Partner. Gartner formerly worked on venture growth-stage investments at the VC, but he’ll be refreshing his memory of early-stage investing now he’s at Hoxton.

  • Nirvana nabs $57M to make AI inroads into commercial trucking insurance

    Nirvana Insurance -- an insurance startup taking a new approach to insurance products for commercial fleets using artificial intelligence, telematics, internet-of-things technology and 15 billion miles of trucking data to calculate risk models -- is taking on something else: new funding. The startup has raised an all-equity Series B of $57 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its big data platform, for hiring,  and to continue growing its business, which is initially targeting the trucking industry. Lightspeed Venture Partners is leading the round, with General Catalyst and Valor Equity Partners also participating.

  • AI-generating music app Riffusion turns viral success into $4M in funding

    Nearly a year ago, developers Seth Forsgren and Hayk Martiros released a hobby project called Riffusion that could generate music using not audio but images of audio. While their approach had its limitations, Riffusion netted Forsgren and Martiros a lot of attention -- not exactly surprising given the curiosity (and controversy) surrounding AI-generated music tech. Millions of people tried Riffusion, according to Forsgren, and the platform was cited in research papers published out of Big Tech companies including Meta, Google and TikTok parent ByteDance.

  • YouTube debuts new playback controls and creator-focused features

    YouTube is rolling out a new set of features for better mobile-based playback, song search, and creator-friendly tools, including a feature that will highlight the "like and subscribe" buttons when a creator utters those words. The company is making it easier for users to increase playback speed. Additionally, when you are seeking the video to go back or go forward during the scrub bar and want to go back to the place you started, YouTube will indicate the point with a vibration.

  • Reality Defender raises $15M to detect text, video and image deepfakes

    Reality Defender, one of several startups developing tools to attempt to detect deepfakes and other AI-generated content, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by DCVC with participation from Comcast, Ex/ante, Parameter Ventures and Nat Friedman’s AI Grant. The proceeds will be put toward doubling Reality Defender's 23-person team into the next year and improving its AI content detection models, according to co-founder and CEO Ben Colman. "New methods of deepfaking and content generation will consistently appear, taking the world by surprise both through spectacle and the amount of damage they can cause," Colman told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Stellantis wants to sell its Auburn Hills HQ and lease space in it

    Stellantis wants to sell its Auburn Hills HQ and lease space in it. A money-saving move, the Chrysler Tech Center would remain the U.S. HQ.

  • Goldman's profit declines amid costly retreat from consumer banking

    Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.

  • Microsoft-affiliated research finds flaws in GPT-4

    The co-authors write that, possibly because GPT-4 is more likely to follow the instructions of "jailbreaking" prompts that bypass the model's built-in safety measures, GPT-4 can be more easily prompted than other LLMs to spout toxic, biased text. "We find that although GPT-4 is usually more trustworthy than GPT-3.5 on standard benchmarks, GPT-4 is more vulnerable given jailbreaking system or user prompts, which are maliciously designed to bypass the security measures of LLMs, potentially because GPT-4 follows (misleading) instructions more precisely," the co-authors write in a blog post accompanying the paper. Now, why would Microsoft greenlight research that casts an OpenAI product it itself uses (GPT-4 powers Microsoft's Bing Chat chatbot) in a poor light?

  • Nova Credit lands $45M to grow its cross-border and alternative data credit products

    Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC,Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.

  • 'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for just $30 — that's over 50% off

    This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,000+ shoppers, but hurry — this deal won't last.

  • Disney is making a live-action Gargoyles show with James Wan

    Disney its turning Gargoyles, its animated cult classic from the 90s, into a live-action TV series for its streaming service.

  • Invesco raises Swiggy's valuation to nearly $8 billion

    Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.