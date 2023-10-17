It’s a family affair: See Cardi B twerk on stage with husband Offset at Miami club

Cardi B is 31!

The rapper celebrating her Oct. 11 birthday with a blowout bash with her husband Offset at LIV Miami at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach on Friday night.

The Migos hip hopper, also 31, had just released his first solo album in four years, “Set It Off,” introducing fans to new tracks like “Jealousy” and “Clout.”

Cardi — rocking pin straight hair; impossibly long nails; and a tight, pink bodycon dress — took over the DJ booth to fire up the crowd. She then surprised everyone by jumping up on stage to twerk and perform a few chart-toppers of her own like “Bongos” and “WAP.”

The parents of two are still in the honeymoon phase, apparently. The couple, married since 2017, celebrated Cardi’s birthday in style earlier in the week, with Offset draping their L.A. home in roses and gifting the “Bodak Yellow” princess with thousands of dollars worth of Hermès bags.

Cardi thanked her man on Instagram by naming all of his favorite body parts: “You always go beyond for me,” said the caption alongside a video of their steps with red petals everywhere. “I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart.”

The tribute ended with the Bronx native’s signature sassiness: “I will BITE anybody for you ... lmaaooooo.”