Family of Ajike Owens outraged that white woman Susan Lorincz will not face murder charge for shooting

Susan Lorincz, a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through the closed front door of her home, will not face murder charges, prompting outcry from the victim’s family.

The loved ones of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens believe that “if the roles were reversed that A.J. would have been charged with murder, and it’s as simple as that,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump told the Orlando Sentinel Tuesday. His comments came just one day after state Attorney Bill Gladson announced Lorincz would instead face one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault in connection with the deadly gunfire.

Gladson cited a lack of evidence when asked why he declined to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder. He said his office struggled to prove that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Lorincz had for years been feuding with Owens before the June 2 shooting in Ocala, located about 80 miles outside Orlando. She told investigators Owens’ children would often play near her home and outside her front door. She also admitted to investigators that she would yell insults at the kids — ages 12, 9, 7 and 3 — including racial slurs.

Just prior to the gunfire, one of Owens’ children alleged he and his sister were being racially harassed and threatened by Lorincz. At one point, the suspect also hurled a a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then knocked on her neighbor’s door, but Lorincz did not respond. Instead, she fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, fatally striking the mother of four, who was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

“I would say that the family, like many people across America, thinks that there are double standards being applied,” noted Crump, who is one of the attorneys representing Owens’ family. “That’s why people are so outraged, when they think about the fact that a person can shoot somebody through a locked metal door after calling their children racial epithets and not be charged with murder.”

A judge has granted Lorincz a $154,000 bond while ordering her to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from Owens’ family. If convicted of manslaughter, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison.

“We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less,” said attorney Anthony Thomas, who is also representing Owens’ family. “The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability.”

