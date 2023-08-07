Family of Allahnia Lenoir increases reward amount in hopes of arrest of third suspect

It’s been one year since Allahnia Lenoir disappeared after visiting a midtown apartment with who she thought was a friend.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Sunday where she spoke with Lenoir’s mother and she wants the third suspect arrested.

Her mother, Jeanette Jackson, says she can’t grieve properly until the body is found and justice is served.

“It is a numbing realization for me and my family,’ said Jackson. “Every day I just hold on to the memories.”

The 24-year-old was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in midtown last July.

“I can’t really do things that other people do once they get a body they can do a funeral. They can go to therapy. I can’t talk about what happened, right? I can’t do those things just yet,” said Jackson.

Police have charged two men with several crimes, including felony murder and disposal of a body.

According to Fulton County court documents, the men provided the victim with “opiates” that night inside of the apartment.

Investigators believe she was in need of medical attention but the two men did not call 911, in an effort to cover things up.

Channel 2 Action News learned a third suspect is also being charged for his role in helping the two men dispose of the body. Police have not arrested him, but Jackson is hoping someone will give him up.

“Steven Oboite is a fugitive and anybody that’s aware of where he is or were he’s hiding should come forward,” said Jackson.

There has also been a change to the reward in the case.

Jackson says her family increased the reward money for information in the case. It is not up to $20,000.

