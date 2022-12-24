Family of alligators in Detroit greet police serving eviction notice

Michigan court officials could not believe their eyes when they went to evict a family from a Detroit home and stumbled upon a family of alligators inside. Officials were shocked when they stepped into the home and found one adult gator and three baby gators.

Officials immediately called Detroit Animal Care and Control to give a hand removing the family of alligators with the three baby Gators inside a medium-sized tank filled with water.

Detroit police were the original officials on the scene of the eviction but asked for backup when the tenant got angry. He ran from police, and left the area by car.

Video from FOX 2 shows Animal Control lugging the tank with the three small alligators swimming around. Another set of workers are seen carrying the grown alligator outside with the reptile's snout tied up to protect workers.

While it is not illegal to have an alligator as a pet in Michigan, it is illegal in Detroit. It is unclear whether the tenant was aware of the city law.

"A lot of times, people can obtain an alligator without knowing the proper laws," said Jovan Stacks, a federally licensed exhibitor and owner of 1 Exotic Zoo.

Stacks said that alligators can be dangerous even if they’re young - and they need a certain amount of space and a proper environment to thrive.

"An alligator that’s not fed a proper diet, the entire snout and the mouth will be deformed," Stacks told FOX 2. "It looks like whoever had this alligator, they were taking care of it."

Detroit police said that court officers called them for backup, because the tenant was irate. He took off before police officers arrived at the home.

Police caught up with him soon after, but say the man fled on foot and was whisked away by someone in another car.

Detroit Animal Control said that the gators were in good condition once they were removed from the home. While Animal Control is authorized to sell, transfer or euthanize any reptile they confiscate, these alligators will likely be give to a licensed animal keeper.