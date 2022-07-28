Family of Alvin Cole, fatally shot by then-Tosa officer Joseph Mensah, files federal civil rights lawsuit

The family of Alvin Cole, a teenager shot and killed by then-Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday.

"We think that these lawsuits are very important to make sure that Joseph Mensah, former police chief Barry Weber and the city of Wauwatosa are all held accountable for the death of Alvin Cole," attorney Kimberley Motley said in an interview Thursday.

"This is an important step towards fighting for accountability and fighting for the rights of Alvin Cole's family and fighting for his right to live," she said.

Mensah, a Black officer, fatally shot three young men of color while on duty within five years. He was not criminally charged in any of the deaths, with District Attorney John Chisholm finding he had acted in self-defense. Mensah also was not disciplined after any of the shootings, despite an outside investigator recommending he be fired after Cole's shooting.

Joseph Mensah was hired as a detective for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department in January 2021.

Mensah now works for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. He, former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber, the city of Wauwatosa and two insurance companies are named in the lawsuit which seeks an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit alleges the city and police department under Weber's leadership failed to properly train, discipline and supervise officers, including Mensah.

In a statement, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said he believes a judge will side with the city.

"The incident on which this lawsuit is based was traumatic," he said. "Nevertheless, based on all the facts of the case, which have been stated in numerous investigations, and on the fact that we've received favorable outcomes in related civil lawsuits, we believe this case will be decided for the City."

Cole, 17, was shot after Wauwatosa police were called to Mayfair mall for a report of a man with a gun on Feb. 2, 2020.

Mensah arrived to see other officers and mall security guards running after Cole and others. During the chase, Cole accidentally shot himself in the arm and fell to the ground, as officers told him to drop the gun.

Story continues

The lawsuit says 10 seconds passed between the accidental shot and Mensah opening fire, saying in that time two other officers "controlled the situation, knowing that use of deadly force was not warranted."

As Mensah was shooting, one of those officers yelled at him to stop, according to the lawsuit.

Alvin Cole, a 17-year-old Milwaukee teenager, was fatally shot by a Wauwatosa police officer on Feb. 2, 2020, outside Mayfair mall.

No others officers fired their guns. The gun found on Cole had been stolen and at the time Mensah shot him was inoperable, which was not know to the officers, according to a report from a former U.S. attorney. That same report stated Cole still had the gun in his hand when Mensah shot him.

Wauwatosa police did not use body cameras at the time of the shooting, but parts of it were captured on dashboard cameras, including the sound of gunfire.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Cole's family, but references the other shootings involving Mensah: Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016 and Antonio Gonzales in 2015.

The court filing "tells the story of Joseph Mensah’s third victim and a culture of policing in Wauwatosa which championed his indifference for life, callousness towards killing, and racially discriminatory policing towards Black people."

The suit details Wauwatosa's history of restrictive zoning, including racially restrictive covenants, designed to keep Black homeowners and residents out of the city, and police misconduct from the1980s and 1990s that included officers attending racist "MLK parties" off-duty.

Many of the officers did not face any discipline and were instead promoted by city officials, including Weber, the lawsuit says.

Motley also is representing the families of Anderson and Gonzalez who filed separate federal lawsuits last year.

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Alvin Cole's family files lawsuit against ex-Tosa cop Joseph Mensah