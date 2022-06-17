Family of Amazon worker shot and killed in Horn Lake retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

Two weeks after a woman was shot to death at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, her family has retained nationally-prominent civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump, according to a press release from Crump’s office.

Ebony Leshay Crockett, 44, was shot at least 3 times and killed at an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake on June 3, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.

Horn Lake Police said that Crockett was shot and killed by 45-year-old Corey D. Brewer who died later that day in a shootout with the Memphis Police Department near I-40 and Whitten Rd., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Brewer knew Crockett through employment at the Amazon warehouse, according to Horn Lake Police. Now, Crump’s office is questioning why Brewer, a fired Amazon employee who had a restraining order against him from Crockett, was allowed at the warehouse in the first place.

Crump’s office said Brewer had been stalking Crockett in the days before her death and, despite his recent termination from the company, he was on-site at the Amazon facility for more than two hours on the day of the shooting.

On that fateful day, according to Crump’s office, Brewer shot and killed Crockett in the parking lot as she walked out to her car.

Crump’s office said that the Amazon facility in Horn Lake does not have controlled access or security.

The attorney released the following statement on the case.

“The death of Ebony Crockett is tragic in a number of different ways. Ebony went through all of the appropriate avenues to protect herself from this disturbed man, only to be killed by him as she was leaving her workplace due to Amazon’s lack of security measures. Amazon, a company worth hundreds of billions of dollars, is responsible for protecting its guests from imminent danger. Ebony’s killer had come on the Amazon property weeks before her death to harass her, and complaints were made to management – the warning signs were there. Why was Brewer able to come back on the property after his firing and Amazon management being notified of his continued harassment of Ebony to ultimately kill her?”

Crump is no stranger to big cases in the Mid-South handling, among others, the case of a man shot to death by a former Kroger security guard after an apparent argument over loud music.

At the time of this article’s publication, it had not been announced what Crump and Crockett’s family will be seeking in the case of her death.

