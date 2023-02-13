Family announces new plans to honor the Atlanta nightlife entrepreneur killed outside club

The family of the co-owner shot and killed outside his Atlanta night club on Feb. 3 has announced new plans to honor the nightlife entrepreneur.

The service set to honor Michael Gidewon is set for Feb. 14 and is open to friends and family.

His brother, Alex Gidewon, wrote, “Join us for a Wake honoring Mike as we gather to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember his wonderful life.”

The information comes one day after the co-owner of Republic Lounge announced the business will be permanently closing.

Gidewon opened Republic Lounge with Simon Guobadia in 2019. The pair owned it together. Saturday,

Atlanta Police Department said officers found Gidewon shot and killed outside the club before 7:00 in the morning. By Wednesday, detectives identified a suspect, Jonathan Soto.

Employees said Soto was angry at Gidewon for kicking him out of the club for being too drunk. They told Channel 2 Action News he waited in the parking lot for Gidewon to leave then shot him and ran.

Family is offering a $100,000 reward to the person who turns Soto in to police. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward.

Business associates tell Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that Soto is from Dominican Republic.

APD has not said where searches are underway for the suspect. If anyone knows where police can find him, call Crime Stoppers.

