Family of Anthony Alvarez marches through Portage Park to demand charges in fatal Chicago police shooting: ‘He didn’t deserve to get killed this way’

Ailana Alvarez waddled away from relatives as they addressed a crowd of about a hundred people through a megaphone Saturday afternoon, steps from where a Chicago police officer fatally shot her father in late March.

The 2-year-old daughter of Anthony Alvarez was too young to follow along as her father’s cousin Roxana Figueroa read out loud a letter to him vowing to take care of his family. Instead, Ailana waved around a sign with “I miss my daddy” written in pink letters above a photo of the two of them.

She peered around with wide eyes as the throng circled around her, and the makeshift memorial filled with flowers and candles set on the grass near where he died.

Alvarez, a 22-year-old man, was killed by Chicago police during the early morning hours of March 31 at West Eddy Street and North Laramie Avenue in the Portage Park community as he ran from police officers while holding what appeared to be a gun in one hand.

A video of the shooting was made public on Wednesday, less than two weeks after officials released footage of the fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy who was also killed following a foot chase days before Alvarez’s death.

Alvarez’s family was joined by activists Saturday afternoon to march around the Portage Park neighborhood, where he lived, and demand the officer who shot him, Officer Evan Solano, be fired and charged. They started at West Irving Park Road and North Central Avenue before arriving at the site of the shooting, with Ailana, her hair twisted into two buns at the top of her head, sitting quietly in a stroller pushed by her mother for the duration of the march.

As Figueroa finished her speech at Eddy and Laramie, Ailana began smiling and cooing while the crowd clapped.

“I want to promise you today that I will become someone for your daughter, for the future generation,” Figueroa read from her letter to Alvarez. “I don’t trust these cops … so we will make the change. We will raise this little one. I will become someone that your daughter could look up to. I promise you.”

Story continues

Throughout the march, neighbors on almost every block peeked outside, some engaging with the crowd and others instead chatting with the Chicago police officers who were blocking traffic on the street. The residents leaned out of windows, stopped while walking dogs and pulled over on bikes to film the protest with cellphones.

At times, the crowd also paused and raised their arms while chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” A few knelt on the road. Later, when stopped on the block where Alvarez lived, they shouted, “If Anthony don’t get no justice, then they don’t get no peace.”

The march also briefly halted in front of William Gray Elementary School, which Mike Friedberg said Alvarez attended while Friedberg was a teacher there. Friedberg said Alvarez was a “sweet kid who loves soccer,” though he did not have him in his classes.

“I had a seizure at school — I have epilepsy — and when I returned, he came and gave me a big hug even though I was not even his teacher,” Friedberg said. “So I’m standing with Anthony. Whether you knew him or not, we’re going to keep standing with him.”

At the arch on the corner of Portage Park, Alvarez’s aunt Teresa Martinez said before the march that her family’s emotional state over the past month was of extreme anguish. She said she doesn’t wish the pain she has carried since his death on anyone.

“He didn’t deserve to get killed this way,” Martinez said. “What these cops did to him, it’s not right. They murdered my nephew. They killed them and they killed a part of me, a part of our family. We’re never going to be the same.”

_______