Family of 'other woman' in Jennifer Dulos missing person case claims 'injustice' in new statement

The family of Michelle Troconis, a woman linked to the disappearance of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Farber Dulos, said Monday that Troconis has been treated unfairly and presumed guilty throughout the investigation.

The statement came on the two-year anniversary of Dulos’ disappearance. The 50-year-old mom of five was last seen arriving at her New Canaan home on May 24, 2019.

In January 2020, Dulos estranged husband Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping but he committed suicide that same month at his Farmington, Conn. home without standing trial in the case.

Troconis, who was Dulos’ girlfriend, and local attorney Kent Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They both have denied having any involvement.

Troconis’ family said May 24 marks not only the two-year anniversary of Dulos’ disappearance but also "the beginning of two years of injustice towards Michelle."

"Michelle is an amazing woman, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who has been treated unfairly, contrary to what the American Justice System is supposed to be about: ‘With freedom and justice for all!’" her family wrote. "Michelle has been treated as if she were guilty from day one, with police, investigators, the media, and members of the public ignoring the presumption of innocence that the United States Constitution claims to offer to all its citizens."

Her family accused the New Canaan Police and the Connecticut State Police of having conducted the investigation "with predetermined assumptions and unsupported conclusions" despite the help she has supposedly given the authorities in solving the case.

Her family alleged that the arrest warrants falsify what Troconis supposedly told investigators and "conclusions without facts to support them."

"We would like to remind the community that we are a family of professionals and parents who are raising our own children to embrace equality and inclusion," they said. "We value and respect the role of women in our society and oppose domestic abuse and discrimination and therefore support promoting women's rights and protection."

Paul J. Ferencek, state’s attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk, told Fox News the cases against Troconis and Mawhinney were delayed as a result of the pandemic. Both cases are in pretrial status, Ferencek said, and over the past year, "numerous pretrial motions have been filed and heard before the court, both remotely and in person."

Ferencek added: "As both cases work their way through the court process, the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office remains focused on prosecuting those responsible for the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos and seeking justice for her family, as well as working with law enforcement on any and all leads regarding the location of Jennifer’s body."

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and Laura Ingle contributed to this report.