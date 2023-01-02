Family argument on New Year’s Day leads to stabbing arrest in Nipomo

A family dispute erupted in violence shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies received a call about 12:50 a.m. Sunday about a disturbance in the 800 block of Southland Street in Nipomo, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a 36-year-old man with stab wounds after an apparent family disturbance, the release said.

Angel Rodriguez, 20, was arrested for reportedly stabbing the victim, leaving him with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail around 5 a.m., according to the booking log.

Bond information for Rodriguez was not disclosed.