Family argument ends with dad killed and son seriously hurt, North Carolina cops say

One man was killed and another severely wounded when a family squabble turned violent just days before Christmas in North Carolina, according to the High Point Police Department.

The dead man was identified as 60-year-old Thurman Alonza Pinnix of High Point, police said in a news release.

The suspect in his killing is his son, 29-year-old Daniel Webster Pinnix, officials said.

How the elder man died was not released, and police did not say what type of weapons may have been used.

Officers said they discovered the killing shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, when someone reported a severely wounded man at a home in the 3500 block of Running Cedar Trail. High Point is about 70 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte.

Officers arrived to find Daniel Webster Pinnix “suffering from non-life-threatening but severe injuries.”

“Information garnered from this individual resulted in officers checking a different residence nearby where they located a 60-year-old Black male deceased with fatal injuries,” police said.

“The investigation indicates that the two individuals engaged in an altercation and were related as father and son. However, the circumstances of this altercation are still being investigated.”

Daniel Webster Pinnix was hospitalized for his injuries and is expected to recover, officials said.

“Once Mr. Pinnix is released from medical care he will be served with his warrant for 1st degree murder,” police said.

