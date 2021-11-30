Family argument ends with fatal shooting

Nov. 29—IUKA — A shootout at a Thanksgiving family gathering in Tishomingo County turned deadly.

Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to 63 County Road 246 Iuka just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, for a fight that included gunshots and injuries.

According to Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty, multiple witnesses said 60-year-old Michael Ray Thacker got into an argument with a family member. He left, retrieved a gun, and began firing at both the family member and another male.

The male returned fire striking Thacker and 911 was called. Thacker died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and will be presented to the Tishomingo County Grand Jury.

