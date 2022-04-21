Family asks for answers after man dies after fight with corrections officers in Duval Co. Jail

A Jacksonville inmate died after getting in a fight with correctional officers during his release from the Duval County jail. Now, his family wants answers.

“I think I’m still in shock… I think it’s affecting our lives and the way that we will never really come back from,” the victim’s sister Natasha Taylor said.

The family of 30-year-old Daniel Taylor wants answers after he was arrested for trespassing at the Omni Hotel in downtown Jacksonville - taken to the Duval County jail- and ended up in a coma in the hospital- eventually dying.

“There was an altercation with a correctional officer which then led to multiple- 10 correction officers beating him, subduing him.”

The family says Taylor went into cardiac arrest- and was virtually brain dead by the time he arrived at the hospital.

“But when he arrived at the hospital he was- had very little brain activity. He was in a coma.”

After a week, his family took him off life support. His death certificate from the medical examiner lists his death- as a homicide. Now, his family wants answers.

“This is not something that is acceptable in our justice system,” his sister Noel said.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO asking if an investigation had started- so far they have not gotten back to me. the family has been told JSO has detectives investigating the situation. But our law and safety expert Dale Carson has years of experience in law enforcement and is now an attorney- he says an investigation is required- and should go to an outside office.

“What will happen now is the state attorney’s office will review this based on the fact that he died,” Carson said.

The family says they want those involved to be held responsible- Carson says they only will be if they used deadly force without fear of bodily harm.

“frustrating. beyond frustrating.”

The family says investigators have virtually stopped responding to them.

“We still don’t have any real answers. and all the information we know minus that there’s a video has come from outside sources,” Natasha said.

They will not stop fighting until they know what happened and how there was hospitalized- and killed.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to know that he went through that.”





