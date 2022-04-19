Family asks for community’s help finding assailants who shot, killed 2 at Titusville home

It’s been more than a month since a woman and her 17-year-old cousin were shot and killed at a Titusville home, and the search for the shooter is still ongoing.

Family members of the victims are asking for the community’s help to find who killed their loved ones.

Drayontai Mason, 17, and his cousin Teressa Henderson, 25, were killed and another person was injured on March 9 when someone opened fire on the teen’s home on Third Avenue in Titusville.

Their family members are still wary about showing their faces, but Brittany Henderson and Lisa Malbory are compelled to speak out.

“We’re just hoping if there’s anyone who has any bit of information that they can come forward with that,” said Henderson, Teressa’s stepmother. “We’re not only seeking justice for Teressa but for Drayontai as well. He was an innocent child that was just playing his video game in his bedroom.”

Malbory, Drayontai’s mother, says neither her son or her niece deserved what happened to them.

“It’s been very hard, can’t sleep at night, barely can eat. It’s just been so hard,” Malbory said.

But to date, no murder suspect is in custody. The only arrests in the case have been for the two men accused of returning fire on the person who shot at the home. Police said those men are convicted felons and should not have been in possession of any firearms.

Investigators are working some leads in the case. But Henderson and Mason’s families say police need more and so do they.

“We’re just hoping that anybody with any type of information will come forward to try and get justice for these two individuals. There’s no tip that could be too small,” Henderson said.

Investigators said they do believe there are individuals with direct knowledge of what happened.

