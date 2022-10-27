Family asks why charges dropped against Columbus man accused of killing 13-year-old

The family of Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old who was fatally shot Oct. 12 at the Wedgewood Apartments in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood, want to know why the alleged shooter — a neighbor who legally should not have been able to have a gun — is walking free.

“A grown man killed a child and nobody cares,” Sinzae's sister, 20-year-old Makayla Nichols, told The Dispatch on Thursday. "We want to know why he's free."

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s office previously filed a murder charge against Krieg A. Butler Sr., 36, in Franklin County Municipal Court in connection with Sinzae's death on the same day as the shooting. But a week later, prosecutors filed to dismiss the case in Municipal Court on Oct. 19.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Mike McAllister accepted the motion and dismissed the case, meaning the $1 million bond Butler had been held on no longer applied and Butler was released from jail.

Columbus police homicide Det. Keith O’Connor said Thursday that "there has been a claim of self-defense" by Butler and his mother, but declined to comment further, citing an ongoing police investigation.

“Sinzae’s not a bad kid at all,” Nichols said. “How was a grown man scared of him? He did not deserve to die.”

Nichols, responding to Butler and his mother's claims on social media of self-defense, said she does not believe Sinzae could have had a weapon.

Butler was previously convicted in Franklin County for misdemeanor domestic violence, according to court records, which under federal law would prohibit him from having a gun.

Nichols and a handful of other people demonstrated Thursday afternoon on the steps outside of Franklin County Municipal Court seeking justice for Sinzae and the prosecution of Butler.

"My little brother was 13 and they let his killer out five days later," Nichols shouted through tears. "A baby is gone."

Megan Reed, Sinzae's mother, held pictures of her son outside the courthouse. She declined again Thursday to speak with The Dispatch.

Dejuan Sharp, a local activist and organizer, yelled through a megaphone decrying local authorities' handling of the case involving a white male defendant and a Black child victim. Sharp also said Butler should at least be charged with illegally possessing a gun and held in jail.

Prosecutors could still bring case against alleged shooter

Prosecutors could still bring the shooting case before a grand jury for indictment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, which handles felony cases like murder.

A media release from Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack’s office Thursday afternoon said it is standard practice for almost every felony case filed in Municipal Court to be dismissed.

“Not every case initiated in Municipal Court is presented to the Grand Jury,” the release said. “This particular case is still under review for possible presentation to the Grand Jury, and unfortunately, I cannot advise you when the case will be presented to the Grand Jury.”

Franklin County First Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb, who leads the criminal division, said the office would not comment further on a matter that is under review.

Nichols said the prosecutor's office has not communicated with their family and did not warn them Butler, who lives nearby, would be let out of jail.

The fatal shooting of Sinzae Reed

Columbus police were called around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 to the Wedgewood Apartments on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, in the Hilltop. Butler is a resident of the apartment complex.

According to court records filed by a police officer, an eyewitness who knows Butler saw him exit a red truck and fire multiple times at Sinzae, striking him several times. Butler then got into his vehicle and fled the scene, according to court records.

Police arrested Butler a day later.

Officers found Sinzae suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed Sinzae to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he died at 6:26 p.m.

According to Nichols, Sinzae was shot four or five times, including in his right hand and back. An autopsy report from the Franklin County Coroner's office is not completed yet.

Dispatch staff writer Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

