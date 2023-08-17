Family of Atlanta man shot 8 times in drive-through is fighting against gun violence

A man shot eight times while waiting in a fast food drive through lives to fight against gun violence.

Shawn Brotherton, 31, was shot at a Cook Out on Moreland Dr. SE. on August 8 around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Family said he was simply on his way home from work at the airport and stopped to get a bite to eat.

Police say as he sat in the drive-through, a stranger named Julian Flakes shot his car 10 times. Bullets hit Brotherton eight times.

“You should not have fear going to the drive-through,” said his father, Lindy Brotherton.

Wednesday marks more than a week hospitalized. Brotherton’s family said he’s undergone three surgeries. Next, doctors work to remove shards of glass from his eye. He hopes to be out by the end of September.

“I would never want anyone to experience the trauma my family is now. Something has got to be done. It’s just spiraling out of control now.”

His family started this Change.org petition to remind lawmakers that gun violence knows no boundaries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brotherton’s father promises to attend all of Flakes’ court dates.

“My son and my family are the most important things to me,” said Brotherton. “I’m going to be there until the end.”

A GoFundMe was also created to support Brotherton’s recovery journey.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: