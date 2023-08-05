Family attorney for Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens to provide DOJ with hate crime evidence

“There is truly no justice in a situation like this,” said Anthony Thomas, who is representing the family of Owens.

The family of Ajike “AJ” Owens is working to convince the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate her death as a hate crime while a criminal manslaughter case is underway.

Susan Lorincz, a white Florida resident, is accused of fatally shooting Owens, her Black neighbor, following a dispute over Owens’ children playing near her home in Ocala on June 2.

Owens’ family has alleged that prior to the incident, Lorincz repeatedly used racist epithets toward her children.

Pamela Dias (second from right) remembers her daughter, Ajike Owens, as mourners gather for a remembrance service at Immerse Church of Ocala for Owens on June 8, in Ocala, Florida. (Photo: Alan Youngblood/AP, File)

A few days after the incident, Lorincz was charged with manslaughter with a firearm and assault. Owens’ family was dismayed by the charge and asked the DOJ to upgrade it, given Lorincz’s alleged state of mind before shooting Owens.

AJ Owens’ legal team told theGrio that at this time, they are preparing to provide the DOJ and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody with “evidence and facts that prove that Ajike Owens’ murder was a hate crime.”

Anthony Thomas, an attorney for Owens’ family, said in a press release, “We have examined the facts, and it is clear what the State needs to do. Susan Lorincz’s actions were thoughtful and made without regard for human life.”

Thomas told theGrio, “There is truly no justice in a situation like this. Four young children are left without a mother.”

The attorney said the family is seeking the maximum penalty against Lorincz. “What we are asking for now is for the justice system to at least sentence Susan to a maximum of 30 years,” he explained, adding, “There is a chance that she will only serve a few years, as well as years of probation.”

In a press release provided by Thomas’ law firm, Ajike’s mother, Pamela Dias, said, “We are ready for the fight. I will not let AJ’s death be in vain.”

Flanked by Reverend Al Sharpton, left and Trial and Civil Right Attorney Benjamin Crump, right, Pamela Dias, center, mother of Ajike “AJ” Shantrell Owens, spoke, thanked and said that the fight is not over so that her daughter can have justice, during her daughter’s funeral Monday. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023

“What Susan Lorincz has done will leave an indelible mark on her four young children and our family. This is not a case of manslaughter. This was a premeditated murder,” she added.

In a statement provided to theGrio, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida stated that the organization “stands with the Owens family.”

“Black mothers have a right to raise their children and feel safe in their homes and in their communities. It is egregious that a mother can be killed unprovoked in American society,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “Our criminal legal system continues to devalue Black lives, and Black women in particular. We are tired of these senseless killings and our system’s failure to bring justice.”

Lorincz’s manslaughter trial is set for Nov. 13, 2023.

