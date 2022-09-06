Family Awarded $275K After Cops Handcuff & Berate 5-Year-Old Boy For Nearly An Hour

After over two-and-a-half years, a Silver Spring, Maryland family has been awarded a $275k settlement and two Montgomery County police officers have been suspended without pay as a result of an incident involving a 5-year-old boy who fled his elementary school.

In 2021, body cam footage was released of officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday verbally attacking and restraining the minor child. The incident happened on Jan.14, 2020.

As Blavity previously reported, the 51-minute body camera footage involved a kindergartener at East Silver Spring Elementary School who was having an outburst in the classroom. The 5-year-old allegedly hit a teacher and ran away from the school. An administrator then called the police to find the child. Once they found him and brought him back to school, both Christmon and Holliday repeatedly yelled, shouted, and insulted the young boy for running away.

Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. https://t.co/r8GdtAWYNs — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 29, 2022

The video begins with the officers finding the little boy in a neighborhood. Christmon approaches the young boy questioning him about his actions. He then asked the small child, “are you 18?” Seconds later, he grabs the boy’s wrist, and the boy begins to cry. As the officer puts him in the back of his cruiser, the boy cries, “I don’t want to go!”

“I don’t care!” Christmon shouts back. “You don’t make that decision for yourself.”

According to the footage, they shouted and insulted the young boy for running away.

“I don’t like bad children. Disrespectful children, I think they need to be beaten. I hope she beats you when you go home because you deserve it for your actions today. You were horrible,” Holliday said in the video.

The officers were then heard calling the child “shepherd of the devil” and “little beast,” according to The Washington Post.

The Washington Post also noted that Christmon and Holliday were suspended for two weeks and four weeks, respectively, following the investigation.

Both officers defended their actions, with Christmon saying, “I really do think that my actions were appropriate at the time.” According to The Washington Post, Christmon said his actions were justified considering the child “seemed defiant and headstrong about not wanting to return to school.

The boy’s mother, Shanta Grant, was represented by Matthew Bennett and James Papirmeister, who said the officers treated her son “as if he were a hardened criminal.”

“It was way past child abuse,” they said.

According to reports, the settlement money will be placed in a trust fund, which the child will be able to access when he turns 18.