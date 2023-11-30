Family of baby boy who died in 2019 keeping his memory alive through memorial fund

Bright lights on Bernice Drive in North Huntingdon serve as a memorial to a little boy.

Colson Farabaugh was just 19 months old when he died unexpectedly in 2019.

“Driving by, seeing these lights, it’s uplifting,” Jason Galata said. He’s been making people smile with his holiday light display for years.

In 2020, it really started to grow when it became about more than just spreading Christmas cheer.

“We know what they wanted to do with it. We know the good they wanted to do in Colson’s name. We wanted to help them get the word out there,” Jason said.

He’s talking about the Farabaugh family. Brad is Colson’s father.

“Everything that happened, it was so unexpected and it just tore us apart. And, I told myself, we really needed to do something to help other people,” Brad Farabaugh said.

He and his wife Jen started the Colson Memorial Fund in 2020 to help parents who have lost a child.

The fund has raised $35,000 so far, a chunk of that from the light display.

Channel 11 asked Brad what Colson would’ve thought of the lights.

“He would probably tear it all apart as he was running through but he would love it. He would absolutely love it,” Brad said.

The memorial fund pays for things like care packages that are sent to families.

“It’s never going to take away the grief, but at least people know there are people that understand what they are going through,” Brad said.

Anyone interested in donating can drop money in the box outside the home or click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dies after being hit by shuttle bus in OaklandWashington County man faces nearly 300 child porn-related chargesWhat’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts

VIDEO: 32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts