Family of man killed in encounter with squeegee workers to sue Baltimore, city officials, lawyers say

The family of the baseball bat-wielding man shot dead during a confrontation with a group of squeegee workers in downtown Baltimore last month will sue the city for millions of dollars, claiming officials neglected to enforce laws that would’ve prevented the fatal encounter, attorneys for the family announced Friday.

Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Hampden, would not have been killed if officials had addressed complaints of motorists allegedly being harassed by squeegee workers earlier the day he was killed, July 7, at the intersection of Light and Conway streets, the family’s lawyers allege.

Lawyers for the family have not filed a complaint in court yet, but notified the city of their intention to do so, according to a news release from the Snyder Law Group.

Before he was shot, Reynolds drove through the intersection, parked and walked back toward a group of squeegee workers waving a baseball bat.

Dashboard camera footage that captured part of the fatal encounter showed back-and-forth aggressions between Reynolds and the window washers before one teenager pulled out a handgun and shot Reynolds five times.

A 15-year-old, who was 14 the day of the fatal shooting, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder earlier this month. His attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

