Family of bears enjoys a playful bath

Washington Post

After dating for more than 10 years, Samantha Wendell and her fiance, Austin Eskew, were ready to settle down and have kids. Following their engagement in 2019, the couple set a wedding date for Aug. 21, 2021, at a church in Lisle, Ill., where Wendell's parents had married years earlier. They planned to start a family soon after.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Wendell was eager to have children, so when she heard fals