Family begs for answers months after Tempe woman's body found in burning car

Erika Pillsbury fought through tears on Tuesday afternoon as she recalled the night a police officer knocked on her door to break the news that her 22-year-old daughter was dead.

“I miss her so much,” Erika said. “She was so bright. She was such a beautiful, sweet, kind soul. She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. It just doesn’t seem real that she’s gone. She was mine and the person that did this had no right to take her away.”

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded in April to reports of a burning car outside Tonopah, where they found Mercedes Vega’s body in the backseat — roughly 60 miles west of her Tempe home.

A medical examiner report ruled Vega’s death as a homicide, citing the cause of death being due to the burns she suffered and smoke inhalation. The report said she also suffered blunt force trauma and gunshot wounds that contributed to her death.

The report stated that gloves and bleach were found in the front of the car and lighter fluid was in the backseat.

Nearly eight months after her death, Vega's friends and family gathered at Phoenix police headquarters in downtown Phoenix. During the gathering, they pleaded with anyone possessing information related to her killing to share it with MCSO or anonymously through Silent Witness.

Those with information can share anonymously for a cash reward by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Makenzie Lockhart, a friend of Vega’s, read a letter addressed to her deceased friend as tears ran down her cheek.

“God, I miss you,” Lockhart said. “I never ever in my life thought that there would be a world that you weren’t in. You were robbed of your life and your future. We, your family and friends, were robbed of watching your future and it can’t just be for nothing. I’ll be damned if these vile, evil people will get away with what they did to you.”

Lockhart said whoever killed Vega had no idea how passionate and determined her friends would be in finding them. Lockhart and other friends set up multiple social media accounts to share the story of Vega’s death while seeking any tips that could help the investigation.

Thomas Pillsbury, Erika’s father, lamented the lack of progress in the investigation and felt it was imperative to speak out if it meant finding his daughter’s killer.

“I understand it’s been kept quiet,” Thomas said regarding his family’s hesitation to discuss the case. “We kept it quiet because we wanted the justice system to run its course. And now I think it’s time that you all know what’s going on and we need to get these people caught.”

Thomas said he wasn't Vega's biological father but recalled a time when he and Vega butted heads during her rebellious teenage years. At one point, he pulled Vega aside and told her that if he was going to be her father, he would need to hold her accountable when she did something wrong.

“It took her less than 24 hours to come back to me to say ‘I want you to be my dad,’” Thomas said.

He described Vega as an incredibly driven child who made PowerPoint presentations on why the family should go to Disneyworld and, later, a presentation on why she should get a tattoo.

“I miss her a lot,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to get to see her get married. I’m not going to hold my grandchildren — and it hurts to know that. It hurts to know what my family is going through and I don’t want any other family to go through this if there’s more to this than that. So I do want someone to come forward. We need to put this to rest.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Family begs for answers after Tempe woman's body found in burning car