The family behind the name of Bellamy Mansion in Wilmington

The Bellamy Mansion Museum, an antebellum home located in downtown Wilmington, was built for John Dillard Bellamy, a physician and planter, and his wife Eliza McIlhenny Harriss.

In early 1861, the Bellamys moved into the 10,000-square-foot, 22-room mansion, at 503 Market St. with their eight children. A ninth child was born in the mansion in the summer of 1861.

Bellamy was born Sept. 18, 1817, in All Saints Parish, South Carolina. Being the only surviving child of John and Elizabeth Bellamy, he inherited a large piece of his father’s South Carolina plantation.

In 1835, Bellamy came to Wilmington to study medicine under Dr. William J. Harriss, settling in the Wilmington area after graduating in 1839.

Daughters Eliza and Ellen both lived out their unmarried days in the family's mansion. Ellen died in 1946, just days shy of her 94th birthday. No other Bellamy occupied the mansion again.

The Bellamy Mansion Museum is a stewardship property of Preservation North Carolina.

