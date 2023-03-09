Family believes someone stole loved one’s ashes from Georgia funeral home

An Augusta-area family is desperate for answers after someone apparently stole their loved one’s ashes from a funeral home.

Deputies were called out to the McNeill Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Martinez on Tuesday, WRDW-TV reports.

The father of the deceased told the TV station that he called the funeral home looking for the remains and was told the family had already picked them up.

That’s when the funeral home discovered the sign-out sheet for releasing the remains was also missing and none of the employees could remember anyone picking them up, the TV station said.

Officials believe the remains were taken between Feb. 23 and March 7.

Anyone with information about the stolen remains is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-4050.

